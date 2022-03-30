With less than six weeks before Foxboro’s May 9 annual town meeting, selectmen this week paused to take stock of developments affecting several hot-button issues up for consideration.
These included proposals to permit the sale and cultivation of marijuana, allow billboard installations along the Interstate 95 corridor and curtail door-to-door canvassing, as well as formally endorsing the proposed budget for fiscal 2023.
The majority of Tuesday night’s warrant review session was spent on the marijuana initiative, sponsored by selectmen, which would establish a zoning and regulatory framework to allow recreational marijuana sales in Foxboro.
Because the article involves changes to zoning, it requires a two-thirds majority vote for passage.
Summarizing a presentation given last week to planning board members, Chairwoman Leah Gibson noted that Sharon, Plainville and Mansfield all have opened the door to marijuana commerce over the past two years.
Gibson explained that Foxboro had been approached by an interested party who suggested bringing a citizens’ petition before voters on the marijuana issue, but town officials instead opted for a more conventional approach.
“We thought it made more sense for the board of selectmen to sponsor the article,” she said. “We came up with a starting point and then massaged it to the point where we think it works for Foxboro.”
As the proposal currently stands, marijuana businesses would be permitted only along the Route 1 corridor and in a commercial/industrial area stretching from East Belcher Road to the Forbes Crossing plaza.
Foxboro would be limited to two retail marijuana outlets, a flexible ceiling established by the state which could rise in the future based upon the number of liquor licenses available in town.
Those marijuana licenses would be awarded by the state Cannabis Control Commission subject to the applicant reaching a host community agreement with the board of selectmen and obtaining a special permit from the planning board.
The host agreement enables the town to assess an impact fee not exceeding 3 percent of gross annual sales for up to five years.
Applicants seeking to cultivate marijuana for commercial purposes would face similar scrutiny before securing a separate license, also issued by the state control commission.
According to Town Counsel Patrick Costello, who participated remotely in Tuesday’s meeting, there is no restriction on the number of cultivation licenses which could be issued by the town.
Costello added that cultivation licenses generate conventional business and property taxes, as well as related fees, but are not subject to the impact fee assessed on retail establishments.
Still, marijuana commerce has proven lucrative for host communities As of December 2021, the state had taken in significantly more — $74 million versus $53 million — in marijuana-related revenue than revenue from alcohol sales, Town Manager William Keegan said.
If passed at town meeting, Costello said the town presumably would issue requests for proposals seeking the best locations and financial packages among competing applicants. In addition, both the planning board and board of selectmen would be tasked with adopting regulations for marijuana applications.
“It is a very heavily regulated industry with state laws,” Gibson said, adding the entire licensing process typically would take a year or more.
The planning board has scheduled an April 14 public hearing on the marijuana zoning component.
Billboards
Selectmen also discussed the merits of a proposed bylaw to allow the installation of electronic billboards along I-95, provided those properties are located in Foxboro’s limited industrial zoning district.
Revisions made since the plan was introduced last month now require a minimum of 1,500 feet between proposed billboard locations, and prohibit billboards within 1,000 of a highway interchange — in this case, the interchange of I-95 and I-495.
Practically speaking, these revisions limit to three the number of prospective billboard locations along the I-95 corridor. Two locations already under consideration include a private parcel at the corner of East Belcher and Spring Brook roads and town-owned land behind the Elm Street highway garage facility.
Foxboro currently allows conventional and electronic billboards only along the Route 1 corridor.
If the bylaw wins town meeting approval, applicants seeking to erect electronic billboards along I-95 would first need to obtain a special permit from the zoning board of appeals.
“The one thing I can assure you is that the zoning board of appeals will listen to neighbors and take into account their concerns and their considerations,” ZBA Chairman Barney Ovrut pledged at Tuesday’s meeting. “We always do.”
Apologizing for raising the issue after revisions already had been made, board member Stephanie McGowan questioned the logic of allowing billboards as close as 300 feet from existing dwellings, saying she had been contacted by concerned residents.
“Things like that don’t bother me that much, but when we sit up here we are supposed to be doing what’s best for people who live in town, not just what we think ourselves,” she said.
Budget review
In a related matter, selectmen voted 3-1 to approve the proposed fiscal 2023 budget with minor amendments. According to Keegan, health insurance premiums proved approximately $160,000 more than preliminary estimates, a change reflected in the final town budget.
Casting the lone dissenting vote, McGowan said she could not support an item providing for the creation of a new part-time position at the Boyden Public Library because it ran afoul of a directive from selectmen that the upcoming year’s budget include no new positions.
“The reason, I thought, we were going in that direction was to keep the budget leaner,” she said.
She also disagreed with fellow board member Mark Elfman, who pointed out that library trustees are an autonomous elected board, answerable only to voters.
“They don’t have autonomy like the schools do,” McGowan replied. “For me it has nothing to do with the library, it’s principle. That’s why I don’t care whether they have a board of trustees or not.”
Selectmen now expect to finalize the warrant on April 12 and two weeks later will vote formal positions on several citizens petitions, as well as those warrant articles sponsored by the board, Gibson said.