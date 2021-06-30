With a handful of notable exceptions, selectmen last week agreed to renew the appointments of scores of appointed officials, saying their efforts represent the backbone of town government.
The unanimous vote -- which included one-, two- and three-year terms -- would normally have arisen in late April, but selectmen earlier this year had pushed back the date as a one-time measure.
Voicing gratitude for the collective efforts of committee members, Chairwoman Leah Gibson said that a move to virtual meetings prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic made clear just how much town business is conducted by appointed volunteers.
“I just want to take a minute to sincerely thank everyone who volunteers their time to serve on these boards and committees,” Gibson said. “I can’t thank everyone enough for their time, and everything else that they put into their particular boards.”
Rectifying a long-standing timing issue, board members also voted to change the terms of appointed officials, which historically expired on May 1, a week before the annual town elections and May town meeting.
“We get ourselves into situations sometimes when people are working on a board and then a term expires or an ex-officio [member] turns over,” Gibson explained.
Under last week’s vote, the terms of most appointed officials will run from June 1 to May 31 of the following year.
Selectmen also voted to disband the town’s Billboard Advisory Committee, explaining that any future matters related to billboard policy ultimately would be decided by the zoning board of appeals.
In addition, board members agreed to expand the ad-hoc Clean-up Foxboro Day committee from three members to five -- presumably in time to help plan the next clean-up event, which is tentative scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11.
Lastly, Gibson also suggested that selectmen revisit the town’s 10-year-old handbook and code of conduct for elected and appointed officials, which outlines expectations for behavior while serving in an official capacity.
In other business, selectmen voted to ratify roughly $30,000 worth of year-end budget transfers, tying up loose financial ends before the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
Town manager William Keegan characterized the year-end transfers as uncommonly small, suggesting that such request historically have amounted to several hundred thousand dollars.
“It’s an extraordinarily small number,” Keegan said of the 2021 closeout.
Small numbers aside, freshman Selectman Seth Ferguson still voiced frustration at receiving information about the transfers just hours before the June 22 meeting, which he said makes it difficult to review and digest.
“I’m just thinking about the cadence of information, and when we’ll discuss it and when we might vote on it,” Ferguson said.
Keegan explained the lack of advance notice reflected the last-minute nature of financials, adding that, technically speaking, the town manager has authority to make the transfers without a vote by selectmen.
“Normally this is an administrative action,” he said. “But I brought it to the board because it’s the last opportunity before the end of the fiscal year to do this.”
Gibson further explained that selectmen expect all information and documents relative to the following week’s selectmen’s meeting by the previous Friday, but on occasion that schedule proves difficult.
“We certainly don’t want you acting on something you’re not ready for,” Keegan added. “My experience is good decisions don’t come out of that.”