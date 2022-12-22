A five-year contract renewal granted to Verizon cable this week capped a lengthy, yet cordial negotiation process, town officials said Tuesday night.
The new cable TV pact, unanimously approved and inked by selectmen, was based on a wish list that included improvements in capital funding, equipment and technology, according to Mark Stopa, chairman of the town’s cable television advisory committee.
A local lawyer, Stopa told selectmen the advisory panel’s objectives had been largely satisfied.
“We didn’t get everything we wanted, but we got what we needed,” he said. “I think what we negotiated and presented to you is appropriate.”
These items included partial high definition and stereo capabilities, securing payments of $30,500 annually for capital funding, assorted equipment upgrades and closed captioning.
Stopa acknowledged that the failure to obtain a digital programming guide for cable access features had been a “point of frustration,” but understandable from a technical perspective.
“Their system cannot support it,” he said. “The technology is just not there yet.”
Also participating remotely in Tuesday night’s meeting was Paul Trane from the Boston law firm Kerbey Harrington Pinkard LLP, which had been retained by Verizon as outside counsel.
Trane said his client was satisfied with the outcome and looking forward to servicing its local cable customers for another five years.
“As Mark noted, it is a negotiation with a lot of give and take,” Trane said of the renewal process. “But I think both sides feel good about it — I know Verizon does.”
Verizon Fios is one of two cable/internet providers operating in Foxboro. The other, Comcast Xfinity, obtained a 10-year contract renewal in February 2020.
Under the terms of both contracts, each provider pays the equivalent of 4.75 percent of gross revenues to fund Foxboro’s cable access corporation.