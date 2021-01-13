Selectmen have threatened to pull the licenses of a Route 1 establishment unless owners make good on a payment plan to erase more than $92,000 in outstanding taxes and municipal fees.
While signaling both sympathy and support for local businesses struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, board members last week indicated they were losing patience with the Olive & Mint restaurant at 2 Washington St.
“We obviously want you guys to make it, but we really need you to understand the severity of sticking with this plan,” Selectwoman Leah Gibson said at the board’s Jan. 5 meeting. “All businesses are having a tough time right now, but everyone’s got to pay their water and sewer — everyone’s got to pay their taxes. In my eyes this is kind of the last chance.”
Selectman Edward O’Leary was more direct in addressing the chronically overdue payments, which officials said predated more recent COVID-related struggles.
“Gentlemen, I’m very unimpressed by the fact that you haven’t met your obligations to the community,” O’Leary said. “Unless there is a pattern developed that you have the ability to pay your back taxes, I’ll initiate something through the board that won’t be perhaps in your best interests.”
The property at 2 Washington St. — which consists of the Olive & Mint restaurant/Ambrosia wedding facility, former Funway recreation park and 30 acres of land — is currently valued at $5.13 million, according to records on file at the assessor’s office.
It was purchased in February 2016 for $9.4 million by MARGI, LLC, a company with offices at 22 Constance Way in North Attleboro, which filings at the Secretary of State’s office show had been organized the prior month.
Responding to the board’s concerns, father-and-son owners Mukesh and Nansidh Patel said they were hoping that business conditions would start to improve with the introduction of widespread vaccinations.
“This year, without COVID, we were very confident we would be able to break even,” the younger Patel said, noting the function hall had been successful promoting Indian ethnic events.
Patel added that many events disrupted by the pandemic have been tentatively re-booked to future dates, but conceded that nothing is certain at this point.
Town Manager William Keegan, who was quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19, acknowledged that Olive & Mint is not the only local business struggling to make its municipal payments.
Keegan and Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns said Olive & Mint had made “good-faith” attempts to address the situation, and in fact had made payments totaling $40,000, leaving the current balance at $92,152. But he noted these partial payments had been made before last spring’s COVID-19 outbreak.
“While we’re happy to make an agreement with a business that’s obviously having its challenges, it’s my understanding that this ownership has properties in other communities and in at least one other community they’re behind in their payments as well,” Keegan said.
In the course of the Jan. 5 discussion, Johns presented the Patels with a document prepared by Treasurer/Collector Paula Maloney which outlined suggested repayment terms — including monthly payments of $7,500.
However, Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan, a longtime server in the restaurant industry, struck a more upbeat tone.
“Foxboro’s a very business-friendly town,” she said. “It’s probably difficult to sit there and be televised and have people know your business isn’t quite making it right now. But as for me, I’ll be pulling for you.”