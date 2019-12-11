A week after tabling a proposal to reinstate short-term, on-street parking signs at select locations in the downtown area, selectmen shelved the plan indefinitely in favor of a formal process to evaluate site-specific parking needs.
The matter had been raised by Selectman David Feldman, who suggested that some small businesses were hurt when the town removed some 50 street signs earlier this fall in an effort to improve traffic flow and parking access while reducing visual clutter in the town center.
More specifically, Feldman argued that a 15-minute parking limit was needed in front of Comey’s Cleaners, Foxboro Wine & Spirits and South Street Pizza in order to ensure easy access for prospective patrons.
The three businesses rely on a handful of storefront parking spaces which were being monopolized for extended periods, in some cases all day, he said.
Before implementing any new restrictions, however, board members agreed that objective data should be used to determine if any new restrictions were warranted, and directed local officials to monitor conditions at the location.
Based on first-hand observations, Town Engineer Chris Gallagher, Police Chief Michael Grace and Town Planner Paige Duncan all appeared before the board Tuesday night to advise that reinstating a 15-minute limit was a bad idea.
Grace said he had directed patrol officers monitor the location at peak hours, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and also from 5 to 7 p.m.
“There were several instances when people parked longer than 15 minutes but they were inside the businesses,” Grace said.
“Nearly all of the parking was less than an hour; at no point did we witness anyone parking there all day,” added Gallagher, who acknowledged that delivery trucks intermittently blocking vehicle access remain a problem.
These observations were echoed by Selectwoman Leah Gibson, who said she personally checked parking availability at the location on 22 separate occasions over the past week.
Gibson also provided her colleagues with a draft proposal for evaluating such requests going forward.
“It’s about looking at the big picture rather than being knee-jerk about it,” Gibson said.
Feldman and Chairman Mark Elfman both commended Gallagher, Grace and Duncan for doing their homework, saying the input helped clarify matters for board members.
“My thought was coming up with a policy and Leah may have saved us some time with her draft,” Elfman said.