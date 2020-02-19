Failure to adopt the state Community Preservation Act is costing the town upwards of $60,000 a year, as well as forestalling the prospect of raising hundreds of thousands more, selectmen were told Tuesday night.
Edward Lawton, longtime member of the town agricultural commission, served as de facto spokesman for a group consisting of historical, conservation and recreation officials who urged selectmen to spearhead a process for adopting the preservation act at the earliest opportunity.
“I think this is a great opportunity for the town,” Lawton said.
Inspired by the Nantucket Islands Land Bank, the Community Preservation Act was signed into law by Gov. Paul Cellucci in September 2000. The program allows participating communities to raise funds for open space protection, historic preservation, affordable housing or outdoor recreation by imposing a surcharge of up to 3 percent on local property tax bills.
“You can basically utilize this money on things which otherwise you would have had to use your own money for before,” Lawton said.
According to recreation board Chairwoman Heather Harding, the law provides for fee exemptions in certain circumstances. But she said a 1 percent property tax surcharge in Foxboro would generate approximately $375,000 annually for a preservation fund.
A separate funding mechanism involves a schedule of surcharges on local transactions filed at the county registry of deeds. These charges are collected universally, whether a community has adopted the Community Preservation Act or not, but only returned to participating towns through a grant formula.
Communities which have not adopted the preservation act in effect forfeit all monies collected through the registry surcharges -- which last year amounted to roughly $60,000 on Foxboro-related transactions, Town Manager William Keegan said.
“You’ve been leaving money on the table,” Lawton observed.
The act would need to be approved by local voters through a ballot referendum and, if successful, a Community Preservation Committee would be appointed to administer the program. That committee would consist of representatives from the conservation commission, planning board, historical commission, housing authority and board of recreation, and up to four at-large members.
This group would develop a local preservation plan in conjunction with other town officials and vet funding requests for projects related to open space protection, historic preservation, affordable housing or outdoor recreation.
Accompanied by historical commission Chairman Mark Ferencik, Jack Authelet of Baker Street also voiced support for the preservation act, saying it would directly or indirectly benefit a cross-section of people in the town.
Conservation commission Chairman Robert Boette concurred.
“Personally, I think this is long overdue,” Boette said.
Selectman David Feldman suggested a subcommittee be empaneled to further research the matter, laying the groundwork for a prospective ballot referendum going forward.
To date, Keegan said, 176 Bay State cities and towns have adopted the act. And closer to home, selectmen in Norton last year appointed a similar committee study group to gather information on how that town could benefit from the act.