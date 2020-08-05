Recently-elected Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan’s family has been taking it one step at a time after three members were infected with coronavirus, with her husband still making a comeback after complications caused by the highly contagious virus.
And she is grateful for all of the support from the community as the family continues its journey to recovery.
McGowan and her husband, a Foxboro school employee, both tested positive for COVID-19 during the weekend of April 11-12.
She experienced minor symptoms with a low oxygen level and a lack of taste. But her husband suffered more severe symptoms, running a fever, coughing, nausea, and low oxygen levels and he was admitted to Tufts Medical Center where he was a patient for 10 weeks. During his stay, he was on a ventilator for seven weeks and sedated for four.
“It was a long haul, two steps forward, one back,” she said. “He had fevers, pneumonia, infections, and heart problems from sedation — just one thing after another. We thought we were going to lose him a few times. Since there was no visitation, we could do nothing but stay positive and pray he would be okay.”
Even though their daughter Ryanne, 18, was asymptomatic, they had her tested and she also tested positive. Their son Harley, 16, who has autism, has been quarantined in residence at the League School since mid-March. The family decided not to bring him home due to the virus.
To always keep her husband close while she couldn’t see him, McGowan wore hr husband’s wedding ring on her necklace along with a religious pendant, while Ryanne donned her father’s shamrock necklace.
“The nurses in the ICU at Tufts were incredible. They let us FaceTime with Jimmy while he was sedated,” McGowan said. “We told him we loved him and to keep fighting to get better and come back to us. We believed he could hear us.”
Jimmy McGowan grew up in Foxboro and is the payroll/personnel supervisor for the Foxboro schools. He has been an assistant coach for the varsity football team alongside Jack Martinelli for 33 years.
He has underlying health issues which include diabetes, receiving a kidney transplant in 2011.
But in dealing with his arduous journey with coronavirus, the community has been supportive every step of the way, McGowan said.
“Our family and friends were an amazing support system, everyone was praying for Jimmy and sending positive thoughts our way. My work family from the Eagle Brook had a surprise support parade for my daughter and me with signs, balloons, and gift cards,” McGowan said.
The owner of the Eagle Brook, Chuck Horne, sent 50 pizzas into the ICU where Jimmy was for all of the doctors and nurses. Jim DeVellis and Rachel Calabrese put positive messages for Jimmy on the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center’s digital board sign saying, “Jimmy Strong” “You Got This Jimmy.” Tommy Ryan who works at Shaw’s called the family daily checking to see if they needed groceries.
The schools’ administration, guidance department, and all of Ryanne’s teachers were a very big support system for her daughter as her father remained hospitalized during her graduation, McGowan said.
“As usual, the Foxboro community is always wonderful and brought dinner, groceries, and were always amazing support for us,” she said.
McGowan decided to stay on the ballot for the selectmen’s seat this past spring, recalling how happy her husband had been when he saw her campaign signs.
“He was 100 percent behind me, and proud of me when I had decided to run which is why I chose to stay in the race,” said McGowan who served on the advisory committee for three years.
In the meantime, the family continue to focus on her husband’s recovery.
He is currently at the New England Sinai Hospital in Stoughton going for rehabilitation following his episode with coronavirus.
He is expected to remain for there as he recovers for another 2 1/2 to 3 months.
“He has been there for six weeks, getting stronger every day,” McGowan said.
She said her husband has told her that he is happy to be alive, grateful for every day, more appreciative of life, and feeling good but still weak, but it was so hard not to be at Ryanne’s graduation.
Yet he passed along a message to the community.
“It is a long and slow process. I am thankful for all of the love and support from friends, family, and the Foxboro community,” he said.