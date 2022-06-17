FOXBORO — Day 5 of the second Senior Olympics was held Friday at Gillette Stadium, as seniors participated in a 2-mile walk, softball throw and long jump.
The event included 82 seniors from Foxboro and 71 from Franklin, ages 60-93. It includes 11 events in all and runs for 10 days, June 13-23.
Marc Craig, director of human services at the Foxboro Council On Aging and Human Services, said the planning for the event took about 4 to 5 months.
“We have a lot of seniors here. This might be their first time out in the field. They have been practicing for weeks and weeks and weeks to make sure that they can walk the two miles,” Craig said.
The joint event came about because one of Foxboro’s former social workers, Christina LaRose, is now the assistant director for the Franklin Senior Center.
“When she moved over there, she asked if they could participate and since then, we’ve had a lot of other senior centers tell us they are very jealous that we have allowed Franklin to join us. So maybe in the future we can get this to be a much bigger event as well,” Craig said.
“It’s been a great week of just bringing all the seniors together, especially after the past couple of years with a pandemic,” said Danielle Hopkins, the Franklin Senior Center director.
Joan Stafford, who will be 91 next month, finished the 2-mile walk and said she was tired and glad it was over. She also did it three years ago.
“I wanted to do it all over and it’s a challenge,” Stafford said.
For Milli Greene, who will turn 90 on July 1, this is second Olympics as well. She didn’t do the 2-mile walk this time but did cheer on others.
“I am too old to do these big things,” she said.
Greene participated in four other events, including bowling. She said she did terribly but had a lot of fun doing it.
“Gotta keep doing things while you’re alive,’ Greene said.
Maureen Healey, 80, participated in the 2-mile walk, darts and cornhole. She signed up because her friend Ginger Sweetman, 79, also did, adding that they are both loving the inaugural experience
“It’s social, it gets me going and even though I may not win anything, probably I still like it. It’s fun to be out here,” Healey said.
Paul Grimes, 79 who will turn 80 in September, was confident and excited before a 2-mile walk and said he was going to win. And he did.
“I feel great. I can probably do a couple more miles easy,” Grimes said.
Franklin senior Wayne Brodsky, 67, finished sixth in the 2-mile race, and reveled in the experience. “I mean being on the field is phenomenal. I never thought I’d ever be on the field here (at Gillette). I thank Bob Kraft for letting us be on here,” Brodsky said.
Spokeswoman Julia Pagliarulo said Kraft Sports and Entertainment enjoys working on events with the town, Craig and the Council on Aging.
“It was really great to see that kind of all come to fruition today and have the seniors out in the field and enjoying some great activities, so we had a great time,” Pagliarulo said.