Sentencing has been postponed for a Milton woman who operated an illicit, multi-million dollar black market marijuana delivery service that kept a stash house in Foxboro.
Deana Martin, 53, was scheduled to be sentenced last Thursday in U.S. District Court but it’s been postponed to Oct. 19.
Lawyers for both sides are recommending Martin get four years in prison and pay $528,000 in unpaid taxes.
Martin pleaded guilty in May to operating Northern Herb, which kept stash houses in Foxboro, Hyde Park, Canton and Milton, and failing to pay taxes, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.