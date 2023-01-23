FOXBORO -- A portion of Mechanic Street was closed for about an hour Monday afternoon when two cars and a septic truck collided.
Two men and a woman were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Buckley said.
The truck contained salt water which leaked onto the road as a result of the crash, fire officials said.
The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Mechanic Street near Beach Street.
The cause is under investigation by police.