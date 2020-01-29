The Foxboro planning department will host two community-wide meetings in February to continue an ongoing conversation on housing begun in September as part of developing and putting in place a state-mandated five-year housing production plan.
The first, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, will be an all-community session from 7 to 9 p.m., in the first floor meeting room at town hall. Attendees will hear a panel discussion on small housing options and be able to interact with architects and developers familiar with the concept.
As project partner with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, Town Planner Paige Duncan said this meeting will be “a chance to listen to presentations and participate in the conversation and ultimately think about where you would like to see more housing opportunities in Foxboro.”
The second session, a dinner meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, will involve members of the Housing in Foxboro Coalition. This ad hoc advocacy group will be on hand with planning department staff at the senior center from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dinner will be served followed by the continuing conversation on housing issues.
The focus on Feb. 25, will be redirected from ongoing problematic issues to considering strategies to correct problems. Transportation to and from the dinner event will be available for seniors.
For more information visit mapc.org/foxborough-housing.