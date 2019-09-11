With the town deemed by state health officials to be at moderate risk for the Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus, aerial spraying for mosquitoes was launched in parts of Foxboro this week.
Focused primarily on the northern side of town, the areas slated for spraying encompassed parts of the Lane Property, much of Beach and North streets, McKenzie Lane and its feeder roads, Edwards Road and side streets, the Dudley Hill and Reservoir Estates subdivisions, and areas surrounding Gillette Stadium along Route 1.
According to Town Manager William Keegan, local health director Pauline Zajdel reviewed details of the spraying program during a 90-minute phone conference with state officials on Tuesday.
More information, including maps showing areas sprayed and details about the spraying program, can be viewed at the health department page on the town website.
The local initiative is part of a broader spraying effort being conducted in 57 communities across Middlesex, Norfolk and Worcester counties. Most of these communities are situated entirely within the so-called spray zone. Others, like Foxboro, have been approved for partial treatment.
On Tuesday, Selectwoman Leah Gibson recommended that all local schools and playgrounds be treated – whether or not they are situated in the spray zone.
So far this season, Massachusetts has recorded seven human cases of EEE, with one confirmed death. There also have been nine confirmed cases of EEE in animals, mostly horses.
However, more than half of the Bay State’s 365 cities and towns are considered to be at some risk for the EEE virus – with 36 declared at critical risk, 42 at high risk and 115 at moderate risk.
According to state health officials, the types of mosquitoes which commonly transmit an EEE infection are likely to be out at dusk, which in mid-September occurs at approximately 7 p.m. As a result, many towns have canceled or restricted youth sports or other activities scheduled for the evening hours.
Eastern equine encephalitis is a rare but serious disease that can affect people of all ages. Generally spread by mosquitoes infected with the virus, EEE can cause severe illness and possibly lead to death in any age group, with those under 15 at particular risk.
Aerial spraying in Foxboro and elsewhere is conducted by aircraft, beginning in the early evening and continuing until 4:30 a.m. in affected areas. Mosquito control professionals apply approved pesticides via sprayers dispensing fine aerosol droplets that stay aloft and kill adult mosquitoes on contact.
Active ingredients in the pesticide spray generally break down quickly and leave no ground residue, according to the state Dept. of Public Health.
Health officials continued to stress that aerial spraying does not eliminate the risk of EEE infection and that residents should continue with preventative measures to prevent mosquito bites.
Suggested measures include:
-- Applying an insect repellant with DEET or similar ingredients when outdoors;
-- Rescheduling outdoor activities in the early dawn and dusk hours when possible;
-- Minimizing exposed skin by wearing long sleeves, slacks and other clothing;
-- Eliminating potential breeding sites by draining standing water from bird baths, garbage cans, wading pools, empty flower pots or other containers.
Health officials stressed the risk of EEE infection will continue until the first hard frost – typically characterized by two consecutive hours of temperatures below 28 degrees F or three hours below 32 degrees.