Pick up your Book Bingo sheet at the Adult Circulation Desk through Aug. 31 and start reading!
Complete any five bingo squares in a row this summer and you will be eligible to win a gift card to a local restaurant!
KNITTING & CROCHETINGBring a chair and your knitting to the Town Common on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m., to join our informal group where you can work on projects, socialize, and share advice. Please note: no instruction will be provided, although participants are usually willing to assist each other if issues occur.
In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved indoors and held in the Fuller Room.
SHAKE IT UP STORY TIME
Shake your egg shakers and wave your scarves to the music with Miss Jessica with your children ages 1 to five on Thursdays, beginning Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. This story time will include movement, music, rhythms, props, and books.
.
HABITAT HUNT AT THE LANE PROPERTYFamilies with youth ages 6+ are invited to explore the trails edges of field, forest, and pond on Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m., as you look for and learn about the animals that live at the Lane Property! This fun walk will be led by Foxboro’s Mrs. A, environmental educator and retired camp director. Meet at the Learning Center, Lane Property, 89 North St., Foxboro.
GRAPHIC NOVEL BOOK CLUB
Do you love graphic novels? Join the Graphic Novel Book Club at 6:30 p.m. pon Wednesday, Aug. 17 to talk about graphic novels with other kids in grades 4-6. Enjoy a game, craft, or activity after the book discussion. Third Wednesday of the month.
Aug. 17: “Guts” by Raina Telgemeier
JENNY THE JUGGLER ON THE TOWN COMMONJenny the Juggler creates fabulous experiences and unforgettable memories for audiences of all ages with juggling, magic, music and more. She will perform on the Town Common on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.

MEET AND GREET WITH THE PATRIOTS CHEERLEADERS
The Patriot Cheerleaders will discuss positivity and female empowerment at a meet and greet held at Patriot Place on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m.. This program is geared towards girls 8+ and their families. This event will be held at Dean College Stage at Patriot Place, located by Citizen Crust, Bar Louie and Skipjack’s.

