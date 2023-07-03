It seems singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is good at math.
Sheeran, who played Gillette Stadium Friday and Saturday during his “Mathematics Tour,” set a record for a single-show attendance for Saturday’s concert.
Stadium officials said in a statement Monday that 71,723 patrons attended Saturday’s show.
The record beat the previous mark that had stood since the U2’s “360° Tour” on Sept. 20, 2009, according to the statement.
Gillette tweeted out a photo Saturday night of Sheeran with his acoustic guitar raised in the air. The tweet read “That ‘just broke the Gillette Stadium single-show attendance record’ feeling.”
Saturday’s concert was the seventh time he has played at Gillette, the first NFL stadium the multiple Grammy Award-winning musician has ever played. Last weekend was the first time Sheeran has played at the stadium since 2018.