When living in your dream, you capture the moments with a well-composed eye.
For Greg Caparell, 41, who has been living in Foxboro for almost three years, that eye is parked behind his camera lens, as he shoots pictures of celebrities as well as concerts and fashion shows.
“Photography is important because you can freeze a moment and have it live on forever. It’s a way of remembering people. It’s an art form that can stimulate reactions and create change,” Caparell said. “It’s a universal language that everyone can understand. Most of us have a cell phone camera and how cool is it that we can document our daily lives and families?”
Caparell, who originally hails from Boston, started the journey of pursuing freelance photography in 2009, building on nearly six years of taking photos in other capacities. Now, he photographs fashion full-time at Rue La La & Gilt, as well as concerts, weddings, and corporate events.
“I have done it all over the years, but these are my four main pillars,” Caparell said.
He works with Canon equipment, and in 2003, he graduated with his bachelor’s of fine arts degree in illustration from Mass College of Art. Before that, he took one black and white film course at Mass Art in 1999, as a senior in high school.
“That class was my only formal education in photography, but for the most part, I am self-taught and did some assisting,” Caparell said. “It’s been a very long road with lots of ups and downs. At the end of the day, I want to make my family and my children proud so I’m going to continue to push that snowball downhill.”
Caparell has moved up the industry ladder and does one-on-one photo shoots with celebrities including Zooey Deschanel, Lizzo, Tom Brady, Shawn Mendes, and Dave Matthews
Concerts are also a mainstay of his business.
“I cover an average of 40 concerts a year, at all the local venues that include Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, and TD Garden, and the artists covered cross many genres such as Post Malone, Metallica, Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters, U2, Drake and so on,” Caparell said.
His personal top five shows that he photographed were Metallica at Gillette, Foo Fighters at Fenway, Lizzo at a nightclub, Rammstein at Gillette, and Kiss for the first time in Worcester.
“Something about the pressure, you only have minutes to capture it. You get in, you get out and you have to get all your images and shots. And the energy from the crowd and the band and being in the middle of that. It just fills me,” he said.
Caparell said his whole career has been a snowballed mostly through word of mouth.
For instance, the session with Zooey Deshanchel’s was for Capital One and he was hired by an ad agency in New York. He worked with Tom Brady in a shoot for Pepsi, and he was hired by the event organizer.
All his concerts have been covered for various Boston-based radio stations, including former station WAAF and Amp. And he presently covers shows for MIX104.1 and Rock 929.
“Every show is different and my process has evolved over the years. But mostly, I look at the upcoming concert calendar and figure out what shows I can cover, then I submit a request to the artist’s PR rep, on behalf of the radio station,” Caparell said.
He said some artists don’t have a release at all, but most have one that says he can use the images in a portfolio, but not to make money off of them. Occasionally, bands are super strict, like Guns N’ Roses, which owns Caparell’s images of the band.
“Nothing I photograph compares to covering concerts. It’s not about fame, it’s all about the energy for me and my passion for live music, mixed with a little bit of pressure. We usually can only photograph the first three songs,” Caparell said,
His joy comes from those five to 15 minutes he gets to capture the essence and energy of the performance, of course, the more he is into an artist the more he is into it. However, Caparell loves being wowed in real times by artists who surprise him, like, for example, Ricky Martin.
“I photograph lots of things and have great opportunities including travel. But concerts rank on the top for what I love to do. It’s tough to explain it, maybe it’s more of an obsession, but it gives me life,” Caparell said.
When asked for his advice for starting up photographers, Caparell said to be good people, check the ego at the door, keep the camera on manual, and learn to work with what is available first.
“Be relentless, be driven, be an artist, be creative and tell stories. The details complete the story. For so long I used to create images that I felt people or my clients wanted to see,” Caparell said.
Caparell said he began seeing success when he began creating art for himself.
“Train your eye to see it. A good photographer friend calls it the art of seeing and using that to find creative angles and construct a complete composition,” he said.
Caparell’s wife, Justine Hoyt said her husband is “brilliantly talented” and she has been amazed to watch his work transform over the years.
“Greg is kind, humble, hardworking, and driven. With his art background, he creates the best compositions and has a great perspective on life,” Hoyt said.
See more of Caparell’s on Instagram @greg_caparell