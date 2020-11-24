With surging coronavirus numbers expected to steer even more consumers towards online commerce this holiday season, town officials and the local business community are teaming up to push shopping local whenever possible.
Beginning on Black Friday, participating retailers and restaurants are rolling out a “Shop Local Foxboro” campaign, aimed at boosting the profile of businesses buffeted by COVID-19 restrictions in recent months.
“In a nutshell, we’re just trying to get people thinking and stimulate people about shopping local all year round,” Heather Harding, a member of the town’s Economic Development Committee, said last week.
Along with Selectwoman Leah Gibson and Town Planner Paige Duncan, who also serve on the economic panel, Harding explained the campaign will employ window displays, uptown signage, flyers and even Route 1 billboards to promote the advantages of shopping local.
More than 50 restaurants and 29 retailers located in six separate commercial locations have joined in the campaign. Locations include the town center, the Job Lot Plaza on Central Street, the Plaza at Chestnut Green, Forbes Crossing near the Mansfield town line, Patriot Place and other businesses along Route 1.
A complete list of participating businesses is available on the Economic Development Committee page located on the town’s website.
“It really becomes a challenge to see how many things you can buy locally instead of on Amazon,” Duncan said during last week’s EDC meeting. “It can be a lot of fun and we’re going to try and get the businesses excited about it as well.”
Consumers who make purchases from participating businesses between Nov. 27 and Dec. 4 will be eligible to enter a prize drawing. Simply upload a photo showing that you have shopped locally to the “Uptown Happenings” Facebook page with the hashtag #shoplocalfoxboro.
Winners will be chosen on Monday, Dec. 7.
Although the immediate campaign and prize drawing specifically targets holiday shoppers, Harding said the broader objective is to encourage townspeople to support local businesses throughout the year.
She added that small business owners help strengthen the local economy, are more likely to give back to the community, and tend to deliver personalized customer care while offering a diverse and eclectic range of products.
Gibson, who serves as the board of selectmen’s liaison to the independent Foxboro Common Business Collaborative, said a more permanent business promotion will feature banners mounted on light poles ringing the Common rotary.
“It’s exciting and it will dress up uptown a little bit,” Gibson said.
Those poles traditionally feature holiday banners during the month of December, but will be replaced with banners sponsored by local businesses in early 2021.
“We think right after the New Year when the [seasonal] banners come down, we can start putting some of this signage up,” Duncan said. “It’s going to really start to transform the uptown area and make it look like you’re arriving in a sense of place.”
Beginning this week, shop local messages also began appearing on a Route 1 billboard, courtesy of some fine print in the town’s sign bylaw.
“We forgot that when you have an electronic billboard the town gets the right to do some community messaging,” Duncan said. “That’s something we should keep in our toolkit.”