All the world’s a stage, according to Shakespeare. But for the young cast of “High School Musical Jr.,” a basketball court had to do.
A cast of 38 members, ranging from fourth to eighth graders from five different towns, performed last Thursday without an audience at the town’s recreation facility after COVID-19 closed down its performance originally planned onstage at The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center.
Following state virus safety guidelines, the dancers were several feet apart, and masks were worn all at times except when performers were in the front, facing away from anyone around them, according to organizers.
The show, produced by LRC Stage Productions, was designed to be a two-week intensive musical theater program with three full stage performances at its conclusion at the performing arts center.
In March, when everything shut down, owner and director of the company Laura Canfield and her team decided that it was important to give the kids something to focus on and work towards, so they started the program in April instead of June.
Each day, tents were set up and kids sat socially distant on towels.
“It was like an old fashioned summer camp,” Canfield said. “I can’t think of the last time any of us have gotten so much fresh air and sunshine. Even when it rained, we danced and sang. It was awesome.”
She said it was due to the generosity and support of recreation department Director Debbie Giardino and the town that “we were able to make our unconventional performance a reality.”
Canfield said initially, they expected to have the performance outside with an audience, but then found out they couldn’t even have an audience when the governor changed the maximum amount to 50 at an outside event.
“I thought we were going to have to cancel. It was incredibly disheartening. But, I just couldn’t give up on it,” she said.
Typically, the production schedule would have had a couple of rehearsals (throughout the summer) leading up to the two-week program. But in this case, they auditioned early by video submission, had callbacks via Zoom, and had read-throughs online.
“We had music and dance rehearsals in the parking lot of St. Mary’s Church, due to the generosity of Father Matt Westcott. It was challenging new ground for all of us, but it was fun and engaging and a good way to keep moving forward,” Canfield said.
She said she has never spent more time and energy on a project as she did with this one.
“Let’s just say that I became a master at jumping through hoops over the past few months. It was very frustrating and disheartening at times, but I just couldn’t walk away from this. It was too important for all of us.”
Canfield thought since these kids had spent the last few months isolated from each other, spending those nine days together creating a show in a way that was unlike any show they’ve done before, was amazing.
J.J. Blanchard, 12, a seventh grader at Ahern Middle School who played the main role of Ryan Evans said was very “weird” not having a live audience.
“It is new and a great experience for me as an actor. It’s very good to progress my acting career,” said Blanchard, who has been in performances since the third grade.
Adelaide Hayden, 13, an eighth grader at Ahern, has been acting for the past 3 years and played Sharpay Evans in the performance which was different from the past, she said.
“It is a good experience to learn how to still get into the character and perform well even if there isn’t an audience,” Hayden said.
Giardino said she loved having Canfield and the cast using the recreational facility and making the area alive again.
“Because of the pandemic, recreation had to be put on pause as we tried to figure out how to recreate and be safe. Laura Canfield, staff and participants did just that. Recreation is proud to have helped Laura Canfield put smiles on faces,” Giardino said.
The only way that families could enjoy the production, however, was to tape the show.
Foxboro Cable Access Television staff members Paul Beck and Michael Webber came up with a plan to capture the whole performance using several cameras and microphones. The cast used body microphones to create the feel of a real stage production.
“In reality, we had our own movie set, which was something that none of us had ever experienced before. It was a huge and incredibly fun learning curve”, Canfield said. “Thanks to the creative genius of Foxboro cable, we were able to record a memory that families will be able to enjoy for years to come.”
Cheryl McGuire, mother of Ryan, 11, a sixth grader at Ahern and Jake, 9, a fourth grader at Igo Elementary School, thought having this program available to the kids, particularly during a chaotic summer, had immeasurable benefits.
Ryan played the role of Troy and Jake was in the ensemble.
“The ability for them to safely socialize and still realize all the positive impact of the arts is something we are so thankful for. This was by far the highlight of their summer,” McGuire said.
Canfield said,”These kids learned a powerful lesson. You really can do anything that you put your mind to. It may not be what you envisioned. But in fact, it may turn out even better than what you could have ever imagined. And, it did.”