While travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic were in place, state highways and some local roads turned into raceways, statistics show.
Between March 1 and May 25, state police assigned to Foxboro and two other area barracks issued 1,746 speeding tickets, according to the department.
Troopers at the Foxboro barracks issued 224 speeding tickets, the Middleboro barracks issued 597 and the Dartmouth barracks issued 925.
With highways less congested because of stay-at-home advisories and schools and businesses being closed, some drivers went 100 mph or more, police said.
“As the roads have been far less congested, speeding has been on the rise,” Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast director of public and legislative affairs, said. “There seems to be an alarming increase in the number of drivers cited for speeding at 100 mph or more.”
Electronic highway signs are urging drivers to observe speed limits and “practice vehicle distancing.”
With about half the traffic on Massachusetts highways last month compared to April 2019, the state Department of Transportation found the rate of fatalities doubled.
“The roads are open and there are many drivers taking advantage of that by driving way too fast,” Maguire said.
“When you are driving too fast you have less time to react,” she added.
According to AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety research, speeding is a factor in roughly a third of all traffic fatalities across the U.S. every year.
Last Monday, state police chased a 2020 Nissan with Rhode Island plates going 100 mph on Interstate 95 South but broke off the pursuit when the car zoomed into Rhode Island.
State police conducting speed patrols, called the Open Roads Initiative, clocked one motorist going 130 mph on I-95 in North Attleboro. The speed limit is 65 mph.
Just about every shift is getting at least one driver traveling at 100 mph or more and several traveling between 80 and 100, state police said.
The penchant for speeding has also been seen on local roads.
In Rehoboth, police arrested a 19-year-old man on May 22 after a brief chase when they spotted him allegedly traveling at 111 mph on Route 44.
In South Attleboro, a 35-year-old Rhode Island man and his passenger suffered serious injuries after striking a car and a utility pole on Route 1, causing a power outage in the area.
Police estimated the driver’s speed at 100 mph and are charging him with driving to endanger, speeding, driving without a license and other related offenses.
Officials hope that as more people return to work as restrictions are lifted, the speeding epidemic will end.