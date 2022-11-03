A Silver Star recipient and a musical trio that was entertained troops around the worldwill be on hand for a special Veteran’s Day event hosted by the town.
First Sergeant (Retired) Jonathan Hill, who was awarded a Silver Star for his heroism at the Battle of Kamdesh at Outpost Keating in Afghanistan, will be the event’s keynote speaker, while singing trio American Bombshells will perform at the event, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 in the Foxboro High School auditorium.
“Bombshells and Mr. Hill. They are incredibly busy and it’s definitely good fortune both are available for the Foxboro Veterans Day,” said Ally Rodriguez, director of veteran’s services.
Hill, 50, was on active duty with the Army from 1992 to 2013. He was deployed to numerous training, peacekeeping and combat operations in foreign countries such as Germany, Kuwait, Bosnia, Croatia, Iraq and Afghanistan. He was medically retired in April 2013 after 21 years of active-duty service and is an advocate for those suffering from PTSD and substance disorders.
Hill said he met Rodriguez in South Padre Island, Texas when he was the keynote speaker for the annual Texas Veteran Service Officers Summit.
“She is an amazing woman veteran that has done so much for veterans and her community. We have stayed in touch, mainly through LinkedIn. She was in search of a keynote speaker and I quickly volunteered,” Hill said.
Hill said he enjoys being in the veteran community and helping those who continue to “serve after service.”
“Being around veterans puts me back in a place as I was in a troop or platoon — the camaraderie, conversations, and memories are what fill the void of not being able to serve in uniform anymore. Especially on Veterans Day as we celebrate our service to our great nation,” Hill said.
He is planning to share some stories about the things he experienced during his time on active duty as well as stories about fellow soldiers that served with him while deployed in Afghanistan, specifically during the Battle of Kamdesh
The battle there at Outpost Keating was one of the bloodiest battles for U.S. forces serving in Afghanistan. It occurred in 2009 when a force of 400 Taliban got into a firefight with American forces. Eight Americans were killed in the battle.
The Battle of Kamdesh was later detailed in Jack Tapper’s book “The Outpost,” which was turned into a movie by the same name starring Orlando Blook and Scott Eastwood
Hill will also talk his work as the veteran representative for Discovery Behavioral Health.
He said Veterans Day is a day to celebrate veterans’ service to the nation and defense of the constitution, reminisce and reflect on the time veterans had while serving, both good and bad.
“It is the day to recognize, celebrate, and honor all of those that have served our great nation with honor and distinction,” Hill said.
In addition, the vocal trio American Bombshells — billed as a modern-day twist on the Andrews Sisters — will perform.
The trio performs annually for more than 500,000 troops and Americans and have been featured on The Today Show, Fox & Friends and CNN and has performed for troops overseas as well.
For Rodriguez, observing Veterans Day is important because it allowes the public to recognize the sacrifices made by members of the military as they work to keep the country safe.
“They see unspeakable things the public simply has no idea about. They come back broken, mind, body, and soul. The very least we can do is set aside one day to tell them we see you, we appreciate you, and thank you,” Rodriguez said.