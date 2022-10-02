Six people were injured, two critically, when their SUV rolled over in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North early Sunday morning.
Two of the victims in the 3:20 a.m. crash suffered life-threatening injuries when the Ford Expedition they were traveling in crashed, according to state police.
All were brought to area hospitals.
The highway was closed in the area of Route 140 for three hours after the crash. Motorists were detoured onto Route 140 while police investigated and the area was cleared.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by troopers at the Foxboro barracks and the state police collision analysis and reconstruction section.
Assisting are troopers with the state police crime scene services section and state police detectives assigned to the Norfolk County district attorney’s office.
No other information was immediately released.