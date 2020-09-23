School administrators on Tuesday night said last week’s start of classes could scarcely have been smoother, vindicating a long, hot summer of meticulous planning, training and teamwork by local educators.
Delivering a feel-good post-mortem on the launch of Foxboro’s unprecedented hybrid learning program, Superintendent Amy Berdos told school committee members that new scheduling, instruction and logistical protocols rolled out in response to the coronavirus pandemic have thus far lived up to expectations.
“Now that we’re in our second week we’re already into a new kind of routine,” Berdos said. “It’s really been smooth, and all of the principals have said the same thing.”
Perhaps even more important, Berdos added, was the opportunity to reestablish personal connections between teachers and students, if only on a part-time basis.
“It really has energized all of us to see our students back,” she said.
“I think people felt we got off on the right foot,” added Assistant Superintendent Alison Mello. “The teachers were so engaged.”
Berdos acknowledged the hybrid program, which incorporates both in-school and at-home learning to reduce the number of students in school buildings at any one time, remains a work in progress.
“There have been a few bumps in the road,” she said, referring to last Wednesday, when all middle and high schoolers had been scheduled for live, at-home instruction.
But Berdos suggested that such remote-learning hiccups mostly involved technical glitches resulting from internet connectivity problems in some households or unfamiliarity with log-in passwords.
Some of those problems presumably will be eliminated with the arrival of 2,600 new laptop computers purchased last April. Originally scheduled for delivery by late August, in time for the start of school, the new units are now expected to ship on Oct. 9 and should be assigned to students at all grade levels by late October.
At that time, families will have the option of purchasing a $40 insurance policy to cover any damage to the laptop units, Berdos said.
“We all know that accidents happen, but no parent wants to have to replace a laptop,” school Business Administrator William Yukna said.
Providing additional support on the technology front, Foxboro Jaycees are spearheading a drive to collect donations of used computers and other personal devices which could be repurposed for use by local students.
“It was such a wonderful gesture for them to take that on,” Berdos said.
Foxboro’s hybrid model was developed to meet the varying needs of elementary, middle and high school students. It employs different scheduling rotations for younger and older students, all based on maintaining a minimum distance of six feet when inside school buildings.
Most elementary students attend classes every day, with half reporting of 2-1/2 hours of in-classroom instruction each morning (8:45 to 11:15 a.m.), then returning home for remote learning from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
The other half, assigned to an alternate schedule, participate remotely during morning hours before reporting for in-classroom learning during the afternoon.
Middle and high school students report for full-day classroom instruction twice weekly — either Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday — while learning from home the other three days.
All middle and high school students engage in remote learning on Wednesdays, with live instruction comprising most of the day. On the remaining two at-home days, students are expected to complete assignments and other homework-related tasks.
According to Mello, staff and faculty members received a crash course on the hybrid schedule during 10 professional development days held just before the start of classes.
“Ten days is a lot, and I hope we never have to do that again,” she said. “But we wanted to make sure people left with all their questions being answered.”
The teacher training time also provided a road map for switching to all-remote learning should that become necessary at some point during the school year, Mello added.
But the good news, administrators said on Tuesday, is that many of the early concerns related to personal sanitation, arrival and dismissal protocols and school lunches have thus far proved unfounded.
For example, Yukna reported that bus transportation, while still a scheduling challenge, has not resulted in overcrowding, partly because many parents have opted to drive their children to and from school each day.
“We’re well under the 26-27 passengers [required to comply with social-distancing guidelines],” he said, “which has worked well for us.”
Air quality testsYukna also provided positive feedback from recent air-flow tests conducted inside all five school buildings, an issue which prompted teachers in Sharon to protest a return to in-person instruction.
Those tests, performed by the Collier Consulting Group, determined Foxboro’s air-exchange rate to be at least 50 percent above industry standards. Yukna explained tests in Foxboro classrooms revealed at least six air “exchanges” per hour, and in some cases as high as 10-12 per hour. Regulatory standards call for a minimum of four exchanges per hour.
“I was very pleased with this report, but I had expected to be,” he said, eliciting a comment from a school board member that he was “over-the-moon impressed” by the test results.
At present, Yukna added, HVAC units at all five schools are currently operating with computer-controlled dampers fully open to maximize circulation of outside air. Although that will change later in the year when external temperatures fall, Yukna said school officials will strive to balance heating and air circulation, but warned that students should be prepared for cooler classrooms this winter.
Flu shotsSchool officials at Tuesday’s meeting said they were gratified by the willingness of local families to take seriously new guidelines and safety protocols, including hand-washing, social distancing and wearing masks.
“I have to say that our families have just been so amazing,” said Jennifer Rosenberg, nurse leader for the school district. “It’s been a total team game and I feel honored to be a part of it.”
Rosenberg reminded those present that students will have until Dec. 31 to obtain a flu shot, and added that families traveling outside Massachusetts — a likely prospect during the holiday season — may need to quarantine or provide a negative COVID test before returning to school.
Even before then, however, Berdos acknowledged the likelihood that a local student or faculty member will test positive for COVID-19 in upcoming months, a scenario already playing out in other Bay State school districts including Attleboro and Norton — and pledged to provide information as soon as it becomes available.
“Let’s be realistic,” she said. “It’s not a matter of ‘if,’ it’s a matter of ‘when’.”