The yellow brick road to Gillette Stadium will be filled with traffic for another sold-out Elton John concert Thursday night.
The music icon is on tour for his final concerts and will be playing his second show at 8 p.m. to more than 65,000 fans who will be descending on the area during the commuter rush.
In addition to being Elton John’s final concerts in the region, they are his first in the area since 2009. The parking lots open at 4 p.m.
The traffic is expected to be as heavy as The Weeknd’s concert last week and the Garth Brooks show in May.
Last week, local residents were complaining on social media about the traffic clogging Route 1, Interstate 95, Route 140 and other local roads because of the concerts. Many shared tips for alternate routes home.
“Traffic was an absolute disaster tonight! Trying to get home from work tonight was a nightmare. Gates opened at 2:30 p.m. and the concert was scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. At 7:45 p.m., traffic was still backed up for miles on 95, RT 1, and 140,” Cheryl Lustenberger wrote last Thursday night.
Another resident, Ann-Marie Bissonette-English, wrote, “People always say ‘check the schedule and calendar to avoid the traffic.’ But what about those of us who work and end up coming home in the middle of the traffic?”
The Neponset Street resident, who has lived in Foxboro for five years, said she was not complaining. She said she even tried staying late at work before coming home and still encountered backups.
Before the concert Wednesday night, Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said GPS systems and other navigation apps that direct drivers to local roads have been a game-changer for traffic control.
And, unlike daytime New England Patriot football games, concerts attract many people who are not familiar with traffic patterns. Football fans know to take Route 1 and often park in the same lot.
Prior to The Weeknd’s concert, police warned fans on their Facebook page against relying on GPS and other navigation apps, like Waze, to get to the stadium.
“If your GPS sends you on any secondary roads YOUR GPS IS WRONG!!! All secondary roads will be closed or detoured. Please be advised lots open at 2:30 p.m. Please plan accordingly for traffic and any delays,” police said.
The police chief said the town has a traffic management plan in conjunction with state police and the state Department of Transportation that is geared toward keeping traffic on Route 1.
“If you are going to the show you need to be using Route 1 because that’s where all the parking lots are,” Grace said.
“Everybody is using GPS now. GPS is sending people who are not from the area down secondary roads. GPS is indicating it’s saying it’s quicker. But it’s not quicker,” Grace said.
On a nightly basis, Grace said, I-95 South is always backed up with commuters from the area returning home because the highway cannot handle the amount of traffic.
“That, I can’t control. I can’t control 95,” Grace said, adding that he can’t also add three more lanes to Route 1.
North Street is closed to traffic with the exception of local residents and about 100 drivers who have stadium passes.
When Garth Brooks, who has not returned to the road in years, played in May, he delayed the start of his concert because of the traffic congestion.
A message was posted to the stadium’s Facebook page announcing the show would not begin until traffic cleared.
In an effort to minimize the congestion for the Elton John shows, the MBTA is offering a $20 round trip commuter service from Boston to Gillette. The return trips are scheduled to depart 30 minutes after the concert ends.
A state police spokesman did not respond to an inquiry Wednesday from a reporter about traffic control plans.