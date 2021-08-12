The New England Patriots are apprising fans of changes at Gillette Stadium, including going cashless, for preseason and regular season games.
The team kicks off its preseason Thursday at home against the Washington Football Team.
The stadium is allowed to be at full capacity during games for the first time since the 2019 postseason.
The stadium has implemented many changes due to the pandemic and upgraded several fan areas, including the south end zone concourse with concessions, a ProShop and an expanded video board.
It is also now a completely cashless stadium. Only contactless payment options, including debit and credit cards, will be accepted within the stadium. Event attendees will be able to use one of the new Cash-to-Card kiosks to convert cash to Visa prepaid cards, which will be valid anywhere Visa is accepted.
Also, all tickets to stadium events will be mobile tickets. Fans can use these tickets via the Gillette Stadium App which is available in Apple’s App Store and Google Play.
Under the guidance from the CDC and the state, face coverings are not mandatory, but it’s highly recommended that you wear a mask if you aren’t fully vaccinated.
Although negative tests and vaccinations will not be required for stadium entry, all ticketholders must agree that neither they nor their guests will attend an event if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, or experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to the event.
Also, the stadium has stationed additional hand sanitizing stations throughout, touchless toilets and sinks in restrooms, and has implemented protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease control, earning a Global Biorisk Advisory Council star for its cleaning processes.
For more information on these changes, visit www.gillettestadium.com.