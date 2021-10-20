The controversy over students having to wear masks in the classroom continues even as COVID cases are rising in local schools.
A group of parents again appeared before the school committee Tuesday night to plead their case against mask mandates for students.
Parent Julie Curry called for an end to virus testing and masks, pointing to rising COVID cases in town schools.
"If you stop testing, the kids will acquire a natural immunity," Curry said. "Masks clearly aren't doing the trick."
Curry said she was "absolutely shocked" to learn from one parent their daughter tested positive for the virus and now that parent's son has to stay home from school for 21 days despite testing negative.
"Here we have a kid that's going to miss 10% of the school year," Curry said. "It doesn't make sense."
Masks for students should be a choice made by parents, she contended.
"It shouldn't be forced upon everybody. That mandate has gone on too long," Curry said to applause from other parents.
Another parent, Joe Pires, also questioned the virus testing which he maintains leads to "a lot of false positives."
"A lot are testing positive who aren't sick," Pires said.
Kids who are forced to stay home "kind of disrupts everyone's lives," he said.
The mask policy "shows no proof of working," Pires said.
But Superintendent Amy Berdos said an increase in cases and state-mandated protocols may extend the time frame face masks are required for students.
"We have seen an increase, particularly at Taylor and Igo" schools,"she said. Figures on the school's website updated Wednesday show all schools but Burrill have COVID-19 cases: Foxboro High 1; Ahern 2; Igo 10 and Taylor 10 for a total of 23.
Last week there were 12 students absent from classes because of COVID: seven from Taylor, three from Igo, and two from the high school.
"A number are coming off" quarantine, Berdos told school committee members Tuesday.
The school district is just following guidelines from state education officials for masks, Berdos said.
"We're under very strict guidelines what we have to follow," Berdos said, including required quarantine periods and determining who is considered a close contact. "The nurses have done an outstanding job" as well as principals, she said.
State regulations to take effect starting Nov. 1 would allow school districts the option of not requiring masks in middle and high schools for vaccinated students if the schools reach the threshold of at least 80 percent of students and staff being vaccinated.
Foxboro High School is at 72.9 percent, Berdos said.
The local policy for face masks was on the meeting agenda, but school board members decided to discuss the policy at their next meeting on Nov. 2.
"We heard from a lot of people that were here," school committee member Michelle Raymond said of recent school board meetings.
Raymond, an attorney, said parts of the policy haven't matched state requirements.
"We need to stay aligned with mandates and guidelines from the state," school board Chairman Rob Canfield said.
The state may be changing its stance on masks before Nov. 1.
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said he expects DESE to announce a decision early next week on whether or not mask requirements will continue in schools.
"If things change, we want to be prepared with the policy," school committee member Sarah LiDonni said.
"We fully expect to see that pushed out beyond Nov. 1," Berdos said of the state mask requirement.