FOXBORO -- One of the six people injured in a serious single-vehicle crash over the weekend on Interstate 95 has died, state police said Monday.
The victim, Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville, a passenger in the 2009 Ford Expedition, died after being taken to Boston Medical Center after the Sunday morning crash, state police said.
He and five other men were traveling north on I-95 when the Ford Expedition that rolled over several times north of the Route 140 exit just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
All six occupants were thrown from the vehicle, according to state police spokesman David Procopio.
A 22-year-old Tewksbury man, who is believed to have been the driver, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries, he said.
Three others were seriously injured and taken to Boston Medical Center. They were identified by state police as a 28-year-old Everett man, a 23-year-old Everett man and a 23-year-old Somerville man.
The sixth victim, a 23-year-old Peabody man, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by troopers at the Foxboro barracks, state police accident reconstruction experts and state police detectives assigned to the Norfolk County district attorney’s office.