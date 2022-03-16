Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School students have a sparkling new performing arts center that has been in the planning process for a decade.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held for the Southeastern Performing Arts Center, which spans 13,000 square feet and features a 288-seat theater, the latest theater technology, and a large thrust stage with audience seating on all three sides.
The theater can be used for large and small live performances and concerts, videos and films, assemblies, guest speakers, academic lessons and more.
The center was unveiled before students, staff, school and local officials from the towns the school serves: Norton, Foxboro, Mansfield, Easton, Sharon, Brockton, East Bridgewater, Stoughton and West Bridgewater.
Students performed two musical numbers on the new stage.
Several spoke of the work that went into getting the new facility, and the opportunities and benefits it will provide students and the community.
“We are absolutely thrilled to finally open up this space for our students and the community, and to recognize and showcase all of the different types of talents our Southeastern students have,” Superintendent Luis Lopes said. “This facility would not be possible without all of the support we’ve received from our local and state partners.”
Students in multiple vocational programs will have the opportunity to use and learn in the space, including those who are interested in aspects of theater aside from performing, such as sound, lighting and rigging.
“We understand that the creative and performing arts have a place in our society that we saw during the pandemic is so vitally important, and we miss it when it’s not there — it’s the fabric of our community,” state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said. “To see all the work that’s being done backstage, and for folks that can learn different skills and take your education and your trade and bring it to a performing arts center like this is invaluable.”
The first official performance in the new space was the comedy “Clue,” and Southeastern plans to open the center to community groups as well as begin a community theater program to bring the arts to more kids.
The center also features a semi-circular, glass-enclosed art studio and gallery that can be used to showcase artwork and other projects, as well as host events. A concession stand is located in the gallery entrance.
Plans for the new center have been in the works for almost a decade but due to budget constraints the project had been put on hold. Construction began in October 2020 and was recently completed.