The town has memorials proudly honoring veterans of the Revolution, War of 1812 and Civil War on tablets inside Memorial Hall, and further tributes lining the Common, honoring veterans from World War I to the ongoing Global War on Terror.
Believing all veterans had been so honored, town officials were shocked to learn recently there had been a major oversight: Foxboro has no official record of any veterans of the Spanish American War.
As a first step, efforts to create a list began immediately and will be presented to the town for approval. The list stands today with the following 10 names:
Fred W. Fletcher
A Foxboro native, Fred had been at sea for five years when the Spanish American War broke out and most everyone at sea had a role to play. He served on the Wabash and Southery, supporting the Naval mission. At the close of combat, he reenlisted and retired in 1917.
George Hearn
His home base remained Foxboro as George enlisted in the Navy as an electrician, drawn to the far corners aboard the warship Gibalter in the Spanish American War and the Philippine insurrection. Transferred to the cruiser Buffalo, then to a series of other craft, performing maintenance at sea, he finally sailed into San Francisco for a transfer to the Charleston Navy Yard. Final discharge papers brought him home to stay.
Thomas J. Kelly
Serving on the Dispatch boat Calumet, Thomas was involved in ship to ship contact or ship to shore dispatches of information, sharing documentation, and helping commanders maintain a state of readiness. Bringing medical personnel to the scene or emergency supplies was also a key function which was critical throughout the war.
Charles A. Krebs
The First Mass Light Infantry drew Charles into the Spanish American War, and he enlisted at Fort Warren. He relived the pride of that service and honored those who made the Supreme Sacrifice each year as he marched in the Foxboro Memorial Day Parade.
Fred Meekins
A proud resident of Foxboro, the details of Fred’s service are still being gathered. Service became generational and his son Richard reached the rank of Major in World War II.
Charles Everdean
Anxious to join the Navy, Charles enlisted Sept. 21, 1898 as an apprentice in Boston. He was assigned to the Constellation but his enlistment was conditional. Born in Foxboro Nov. 18, 1881, he was a minor until Nov. 17, 1902. His discharge was ordered March 6, 1899 by the Bureau of Navigation.
Joseph Kirby
Heading to Boston with hopes of going to sea, Joseph enlisted on the desk of the cutter Dallas in 1898. Transferred to the Gersham, he returned to the Dallas where his service ended.
Dr. Frank G. Lillyman
Holding the title of Inspector of Meats and Provisions in his hometown, Frank made a long-term commitment to serve in 1896. But the government needed him when the Spanish American War broke out. He volunteered, served overseas, and planned the grandest homecoming for his family never seen before or since.
Roy T. Wells
A Foxboro student attending college in Boston, when news of the war broke out. Roy and several students went over to Fort Warren to volunteer. Co. D, First Rgt. Mass. Volunteers welcomed them for a two-year commitment, and they served with pride.
The lack of these records became known when Sean Kelly sought help on Eagle Scout project.
Town Clerk Bob Cutler and Historical Commission Chairman Mark Ferencik and member Emelie Bonin assisted with the search for records. Cemetery records and newspaper archives were searched. Bob Cutler provided a link to possible veterans. A Massachusetts database had to be accessed.
Veterans Services Officer Ally Rodriguez was not allowed to share her link but arranged for someone to from the Secretary of State office to provide help with finding information.
This list is published now in search of additional names or more information on those listed.
Contributors are asked to contact Town Historian Jack Authelet at jauthelet@comcast.net.