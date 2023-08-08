Round-trip, special event train service is being offered for two upcoming concerts at Gillette Stadium.
The MBTA train service will be available from Boston and Providence for the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band show on Aug. 26.
The service will be offered only from Boston for the Karol G show on Sept. 28.
Round-trip tickets are $20 and will be available for purchase exclusively via the mTicket app.
Tickets for the train to and from the Aug. 26 Springsteen show will go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Train tickets for the Sept. 28 Karol G will go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.
Due to anticipated high demand, no refunds or exchanges will be available.
The Providence special event train will depart from Providence Station and make stops at Pawtucket/Central Falls, Attleboro and Mansfield before arriving at Foxboro Station.
The Boston special event trains will depart from South Station with stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving in Foxboro.
The MBTA is also providing previously announced special train service to the Bruce Springsteen show on Aug. 24, and to the Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks show on Sept. 23. For more info, visit mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium.