With the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic putting a crimp in town revenues and inflation rearing its ugly head, local officials are pledging a spirit of austerity when budgeting for the upcoming fiscal year.
On the same night that selectmen voted to maintain a dual tax rate, board members gave Town Manager William Keegan a 2.5-percent spending cap for the fiscal year beginning July 1, with the understanding that it may be unattainable.
“I think 2.5 percent is unrealistic,” Ferguson said. “But I’m not going to fight for a higher number if we have a town manager who’s willing to try. I’m on board.”
“I think we should try,” Keegan replied. “I think it sends the right message to everyone.”
Keegan stopped short of guaranteeing that he could deliver a 2.5-percent growth budget, but embraced the target as a worthy goal.
“Again, I can’t promise to you,” Keegan said. “I can tell you we will strive for that and do everything we can to get there.”
Characterizing the upcoming budget cycle as a transitional phase while awaiting a post-pandemic economic rebound, Keegan termed fiscal 2023 “the year that will get us through to the other side.”
That said, he voiced concern about the town’s ability to fund capital improvements, not to mention collective bargaining contracts for employees. But he suggested a 2.5-percent cap may be possible by tapping into existing funds, improving operational efficiencies and embracing other creative budgeting practices.
“We’re not looking to break the bank,” Keegan said. “But we’re trying to be realistic as well.”
Keegan told selectmen he already has warned town department heads that requests for additional positions or other line items exceeding 2.5 percent will be frowned upon.
“We’re going to be very strict about that process this year, more so than in the past, because I think this is a year we have to do that,” Keegan said.
While agreeing that a 2.5 percent increase may be possible, Finance Director George Samia cautioned that certain cost drivers -- such as health insurance premiums or escalating fuel costs -- puts pressure on other areas.
“It gets eaten up fast,” he said, later adding that limiting overall growth to 2.5 percent would likely result in some service rollbacks.
Noting that 2.5-percent budget growth would be the smallest increase since 2013, Selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson called on town officials' need to demonstrate, and then reinforce, efforts to be more efficient in delivering public services.
“In the private world we’re all challenged to do more with less,” Gibson observed.
In response, Keegan said the comparison between public and private sectors does not always reflect a level playing field.
“There are some things we can do to become more business-like,” he said. “But the challenge we face in the public sector is that this is a public process … where you have to go to an open town meeting” for approval.
Selectwoman Stephanie McGowan said she would rather pursue a policy of continuing level services while limiting personnel, if need be, to compensate for the increased costs of doing business.
“I want the control of not adding more people, at least for the year,” McGowan said. “I’m not saying forever.”
But Keegan said such measures would put Foxboro at a competitive disadvantage with other municipalities and further dampen efforts to fill vacant positions with 13 open at present.
“I’ve never seen 13 vacancies here before,” Keegan said. “The problem we’re having right now is we can’t even get people to apply.”
He did, however, commit to maintaining the current payroll.
“I will commit to you that I am not going to add new positions,” he said. “I’ll tell you right now that it’s not going to happen.”