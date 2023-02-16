Greg and Kathy Spier of Foxboro are issuing a $100,000 donor challenge for the Hockomock Area YMCA’s goal of installing a new splash park at its Foxboro branch.
The Spiers and the Spier Family Foundation will match every donation made from now until April 15, up to $100,000. F.
If the Spier Family Splash Park Challenge goal is met, it will result in $200,000 to fund a new splash park at the Hockomock Area YMCA’s Invensys Foxboro Branch, which is located at 67 Mechanic St.
The Spier Family Splash Park will be adjacent to the Y’s existing Spier Family Outdoor Aquatics Center and will add to the YMCA’s portfolio of outdoor activities.
Ground breaking on the splash park is expected to begin in the spring, with a completion date in June.
The splash park project is part of the Hockomock Area YMCA’s Impact Campaign, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
The Y committed to raising $1.2 million for its Impact Campaign and has raised just over $1.5 million to date, including Greg and Kathy Spier’s total pledge of $250,000.
“Our YMCA is so grateful for the decades of dedication, passion and support that the Spier Family and the Spier Family Foundation has bestowed upon us. It’s truly incredible,” said Jim Downs, CEO of the Hockomock Area YMCA. “The impact of their generosity can be felt throughout Foxboro and beyond and is truly a ripple effect of support that spreads miles and generations.”
The Spier family’s impact at the Hockomock Y and the local community runs deep.
Their legacy at the Hockomock YMCA includes the naming of the indoor and outdoor aquatics centers at the Y’s Invensys Foxboro Branch, along with Greg and Kathy’s parents, Sonja and the late Alex Spier.
The Spier Family’s generosity also includes the Spier Family Splash program which offers free lessons to Foxboro students in grades K-2 to learn to swim, as well as dedicated philanthropic support to other YMCA initiatives including the Reach Out Campaign and Food Access Program.
“My dad always talked about wanting to leave the world a better place than he found it. That’s why he and my mom, and Kathy and I, are such passionate supporters of the Hockomock Area YMCA,” shared Greg Spier.
“We continue to see firsthand the impact our Y provides every day to strengthening families and communities. This splash park will create a safe and fun destination for children and families to create memories that will last a lifetime,” he said.
To learn more about this challenge and ways to make a gift, visit www.hockymca.org/spier-splash-park
To learn about other ways to support this initiative, please contact Katie Moore at katiem@hockymca.org.