Local residents Greg and Kathy Spier are once again issuing a $25,000 challenge grant to support the Hockomock Area YMCA’s commitment to address food insecurity in area towns and neighborhoods.
The Spiers and the Spier Family Foundation will match every donation made between July 25 and Aug. 5 up to $25,000. When the Spier Family Kindness for Kids Challenge is met, it will result in $50,000 to benefit food security initiatives through the Hockomock Area YMCA.
“My dad always talked about wanting to leave the world a better place than he found it. That’s why he and my mom, and Kathy and I, are such passionate supporters of the Hockomock Area YMCA,” Greg Spier said. “We continue to see firsthand the impact our Y is having in responding to so many critical emerging needs. Kathy and I are so grateful for how our Y is responding to the ongoing challenges of food insecurity.”
Every Wednesday, since March 2020, the Hockomock Y has provided free family-size grocery bags valued at $50 each at their branches in Foxboro, Franklin and North Attleboro to anyone in need. To date, more than 58,776 grocery bags have been distributed.
Additionally, the Y has been working with community partners and school nutrition departments to ensure that children and families have access to healthy meals when school is not in session. This summer, meals are being provided in Milford and North Attleboro. Since March 2020, the Hockomock Y has provided 420,219 meals to those in need.
“We are grateful to be part of communities full of caring people committed to improving the quality of life in our neighborhoods by working together to address community challenges,” said Jim Downs, CEO of the Hockomock Area YMCA. “I am so proud of the work our Y continues to do in partnership with others to alleviate hunger in our communities through our Food Access initiative. We are only able to do this through the philanthropic support of a caring community.”
“Greg and Kathy Spier have been passionate, steadfast supporters of our Food Access Initiative and their generous challenge will help ensure that we continue to be here for our neighbors,” Downs said.
The Spier family’s impact in the local communities runs deep. Their legacy at the Hockomock YMCA includes the naming of the indoor and outdoor aquatics centers at the Y’s Invensys Foxboro Branch, along with Greg and Kathy’s parents, Sonja and the late Alex Spier.
Through the Spier Family Kindness for Kids Challenge, Kathy Spier expressed her hope that this challenge “will inspire people to make a gift to help people, spread kindness and provide a caring hand to those who need it in our communities.”
“We were so thrilled with the overwhelming response to last year’s Kindness for Kids Challenge,” added Kathy. “Knowing that the need continues in our community, and proud of how our YMCA is responding, we are offering this challenge again to provide an opportunity for people of all ages to come together and make a difference.”
To learn more about this challenge and ways to make a gift, visit www.hockymca.org/spier-challenge.