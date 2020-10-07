Patriot Place is bringing back its pop-up drive-ins in time for Halloween.
“Our guests loved the first Pop-Up Drive-In series and wanted us to bring the concept back to Patriot Place,” said Mark Malinowski, vice president of global marketing for Showcase Cinemas.
“Featuring some of the best Halloween family and horror film titles along with the ability to finally open up our full concessions offerings will make for a great combination and fun experience all October long.”
Each weekend night will feature two movies, starting with a family-friendly movie and followed with a conventional horror movie. The upcoming schedule includes: “The Addams Family” and “Pet Sematary” (Friday, Oct. 9); “Hotel Transylvania” and “Scream” (Saturday, Oct. 10); “Hocus Pocus” and “Night of the Living Dead” (Sunday, Oct. 11); “Beetlejuice” and “The Cabin in the Woods” (Friday, Oct. 16); “Ghostbusters” and “Silence of the Lambs” (Friday, Oct. 23); “The Addams Family” and “Poltergeist” (Saturday, Oct. 24); “Monster House” and “Nightmare on Elm Street” (Friday, Oct. 30); and “Hocus Pocus” and “It” (Saturday, Oct. 31).
Tickets for each showing are $20 per vehicle and are available at patriot-place.com/drivein. Two movies will be screened each night, with the first starting at 6:45 p.m., and the second beginning approximately 30 minutes after the end of the first showing.
Showcase Cinemas and Patriot Place first partnered to show drive-in movies throughout the month of June, with all showings selling out.
During each showing, guests will be required to remain inside their vehicles, and Showcase Cinemas and Patriot Place staff will be on-hand to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed.