When a visit home for the holiday became extended as Southwest Airlines canceled dozens of flights, Joseph “Jess” Todd found himself in a bit of bind.
Todd, 26, works as a sports reporter and anchor at KFVS 12 in 12 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and was worried after two separate flights he was booked on were canceled and a third flight — with a different airline — wouldn’t get him back in time to work for his scheduled shift on Dec. 27.
However, the sportscast was able to go on – with Todd anchoring – thanks to Foxboro Cable Access, which stepped in to provide him with both studio space and expertise to get him on air in Missouri. It was like coming full circle for Todd, who volunteered at the station as a high school student.
“I was stuck at home the night of the 27th and still needed to anchor sports on KFVS. With all the work and awesome people I worked with at Foxboro Cable Access, I knew exactly who to reach out to. I was able to connect with them and they let me use their studio to host sports,” Todd said.
Todd said Michael Webber, the executive director at Foxboro Cable Access, was working an event at the high school, but gave Todd the okay to use the studio while FCA staff member Lauren Bitar helped Todd get everything turned on and set up.
“Some of our photojournalism colleges in Missouri at KFVS 12 filmed a couple of high school basketball games in the area for me. I edited them together and used that for the content on the show,” Todd said.
The FCA studio was the backdrop for the beginning of his sportscast.
“Luckily, I was able to visit with Michael Webber afterward at the high school to catch up and say thank you. It was a really cool full-circle moment for me,” Todd said.
About a decade ago, Todd did his high school senior project as an intern at Foxboro Cable Access and then was hired for the summer. He did a little bit of everything there from coiling cables to on-camera work, including helping out with live productions of events at Foxboro High School.
Todd also worked the camera filming content that would air on the main channel. He also helped convert some older, analog programming to digital so it could be archived. Todd also changed a couple of different features and pieces of technology in the FCA mobile unit and also created a sports show called Warrior Update with highlights from Foxboro High School.
After graduating from Foxboro High School in 2014, Todd attended Michigan State University, where he majored in journalism then got a job in Bristol, Conn., as a production assistant on SportsCenter, then as a content associate on game broadcasts for college football and lacrosse in Charlotte, N.C.
He also worked for ESPN for three years before landing his current job at KFVS 12.
Todd said there wasn’t much of a challenge with recording the segment in the local studio since he had all the content he needed for his show — he just needed a professional place to film it.
“That’s exactly what the FCA studio provided and it was seamless with how much help I got,” he said.
Todd said the feedback he got from his station in Missouri was that the studio he used looked great.
“They were impressed that I was able to provide that kind of setup even while stuck at home. All along, though, once I knew that I could use FCA’s studio to record it, it would turn some heads in the best way possible and I was excited to share it with viewers in our station’s area (parts of Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee), and hopefully, some others in Foxboro that were able to see it,” Todd said.
For proud mom Kristin Todd, it was no surprise her son was able to brainstorm and come up with a way to complete his broadcast from Foxboro.
“He always embraces new opportunities without hesitation and enjoys connecting with people. ‘Can’t’ is just not in his vocabulary. There is a quiet determination in him,” she said. “Jess worked so hard to get where he is now. He believed in himself. He never gave up. His mentors, his network and this community have cheered him every step of the way,”
Seeing Jess on his first broadcast is a memory Kristin said she will always cherish.
“The first night we watched him on air was indescribable. A moment I’ll cherish forever. He sailed through the broadcast — a natural like it was second nature to him,” sbe said.
She also thanked Foxboro Cable Access for providing her son with the opportunity to film the broadcast from their studio.
“As soon as we walked in, Jess was greeted with the warmest welcome like he was ‘home’. They got right to work and went above and beyond to get him whatever he needed. Jess was also thankful he had a spare suit and tie in his closet at home,” Kristin said.
Kristin, who has also served as a Foxboro Cable Access volunteer, helped her son as a camera operator for the segments he filmed.
Webber said he remembers Jess Todd as a super positive and eager student with a strong interest in sports and sports broadcasting.
“Jess always had the willingness to do anything and would honestly make the best of every situation. You could tell at the time Jess had the right personality for the industry and would have a very successful career,” Webber said.
“I was thrilled to hear he landed a job at ESPN early on and now he works in front of the camera for a broadcast affiliate station.
Webber said Foxboro Cable Access has several former volunteers working in all facets of media.
“We love to follow their careers. Community television is a great place to learn and practice production skills in a friendly and supportive environment. For high school students, this can offer a real jump start for a career. I’d encourage anyone with an interest in video or film production to give us a call, there are so many opportunities,” Webber said.