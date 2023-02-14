The Boss and his stellar band are returning to Gillette Stadium in August.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be hitting the stage at Gillette on Aug. 24 -- the first time here since August 2003. Tickets go on sale Feb. 27 at 10 a.m., it was announced Tuesday.
The show is part of an additional 18 North American stops on the group's 2023 international tour, including Chicago's Wrigley Field on Aug. 9.
The New Jersey band has long been considered one of the top live acts despite the loss of standout saxophonist Clarence Clemons in 2011.
The high energy shows often stretch out well over two hours, featuring rock classics from "Born To Run," "Jungleland," and "Thunder Road" to "Prove It All Night," "Rosalita" and "Badlands."
The group's music is heavy on soul and rhythm and blues and live performances include a horn section and backing vocalists.
Multiple new concerts have been scheduled for Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park (Aug. 16 and 18), New Jersey's MetLife Stadium (Aug. 30 and Sept. 1), Los Angeles' Kia Forum (Dec. 4 and 6) and in Toronto.
Tickets for the 22 added shows will go on sale over the next two weeks.
The tour began Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fla. which was the band's first North American show in seven years that featured a 28-song set.
Rolling Stone called the band's return "ecstatic and emotional," and SPIN added it was a "must-see." USA Today said they "rocked like their lives depended on it" and the Associated Press noted the "energy was as high as ever...every song seemed epic.”
For many dates, including in Foxboro, the tour will be using Verified Fan via Ticketmaster. Verified Fan requires preregistration at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen, open through Feb. 19.
Verified Fan is intended to make it easier for fans to get tickets, and harder for resellers and bots.