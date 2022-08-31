Almost from the day students left for summer vacation last June, a small army of technical, custodial and administrative staffers have been swarming school facilities in anticipation of the start of fall classes Tuesday.
“At the end of the school year, students and teachers get to go on vacation and relax,” information technology director Aaron Hyre pointed out last week. “But it’s a busy time of year for us.”
Hyre, along with facilities director Tony Moussalli, was on hand to brief school board members on a litany of summer projects that ranged from routine maintenance to new equipment purchases -- with the latter focusing on safety and security measures.
At the top of the list was an entry redesign at the Ahern Middle School aimed at better controlling access to the central office area, now made more secure with the installation of interior locks and attack-rated security glass.
According to school business manager William Yukna, the new twin-door vestibule features card access protocols, new intercoms and additional security cameras allowing office personnel to view prospective visitors before granting them access.
“They are effectively in an area they can’t get beyond until you allow them beyond it,” he said.
Yukna said a similar entry system restricting access to the office suite at the high school will be installed in upcoming weeks, creating “a whole level of security that we’ve never had.”
Other security-related improvements included replacing and/or refitting exterior doors at the high school with electronic access technology.
Yukna said that exterior doors at all school buildings now have electronic entry, giving school officials the ability to change, limit or totally eliminate access at a moment’s notice, depending on circumstances.
“By having that kind of access control system, we’ve made a significant increase in the ability not to have any door left open for any length of time for any reason,” he explained.
Beyond physical safeguards, Hyre stressed that one of the most valuable security measures involves the ability of school officials to quickly and efficiently connect with parents if necessary. For that reason, he urged parents, if they haven’t already, to make certain they provide the school department with updated contact information.
A request for updated information was included along with other back-to-school information forwarded to parents over the past week, Superintendent Amy Berdos said.
“It is really, really important,” Hyre added. “I want to really encourage people to be responsive to this.”
To make such connections even easier, Hyre also suggested that parents download the SchoolMessenger app, which is used by the school department to deliver automated messages or other mass communications. The app allows parents to review their own contact information, as well as providing access to an archive of past transmissions.
“You’ll see information that comes out of the central office, whether its school closures or information about district-wide activities, and information from the school level as well,” he said.
Drilling down further on technology-related issues, Hyre said the proliferation of in-school devices in recent years has prompted officials to update management and maintenance strategies.
“We continue to switch to mobile learning and mobile infrastructure to support that,” he said.
In pursuit of that goal, technology staffers spent the summer trouble-shooting and reinstalling computers and other devices, testing and refitting printers, maintaining classroom projector systems and calibrating interactive boards in anticipation of this week’s teacher orientation.
Underlying these efforts has been a laser focus on ensuring that all classroom technology reflects the same versions of the same software -- providing users with the same experience whether they are working on a fixed computer, laptop or other mobile device.
In addition, Hyre said technology staffers have developed a comprehensive inventory of school-owned devices and other assets, complete with barcode scanning capability. This inventory includes more than 3,000 laptops typically assigned to students.
After rolling out that program last year, school officials found themselves bedeviled by missing or misplaced computer accessories left unattended in school buildings which couldn’t be traced to specific students or other users.
“Everything down to a laptop charger now has a unique serial number,” Hyre said. “So now all of the devices, right down to the charger, are into the inventory and assigned to a person.”
While mobile technologies have eliminated some printing needs, Hyre conceded that printing remains a necessity. But a new cloud-based print system allows users to send documents to a print queue before proceeding to a printer located elsewhere in the building -- whereupon, after scanning a QR code, the documents are released and printed.
“It minimizes toner waste, paper waste and reduces accidental printing,” he said of the new system.
Meanwhile, Moussalli said custodians spent much of their summer refinishing tile and gymnasium flooring, as well as replacing certain sections of floor tile at the Ahern School.
According to Yukna, parts of the Ahern building have experienced moisture seeping through the subfloor since being remodeled in 2002. To address this condition, maintenance crews in recent years have been systematically removing classroom floor tiles, applying a layer of epoxy sealant, then re-laying the tiles.
“Any one of those floors that we’ve done -- and I think we’re up to 9 or 10 of them at this point -- there’s been no issue at all,” Yukna said. “So we know that’s a solution.”
In addition, four rooms at the Igo Elementary School have been outfitted with rubber tile, Moussalli said.
Commenting on the efforts of facilities and technology staffers, undertaken during a pair of extended heat waves, Berdos said that townspeople have every right to be proud of their school buildings.
They have worked so hard this summer,” she exclaimed. “It’s amazing when you look at the buildings at the beginning of July, and then you look now -- it really is a transformation.”