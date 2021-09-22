Becca Leonard was first introduced to a self-defense class in 1994 while she was a student at the University of Mass./Dartmouth.
She had low self-esteem and had found herself in an unhealthy relationship.
"I didn’t like not feeling strong, mentally and physically. There were several situations that I found myself in that I didn’t know how to protect myself," she said. "My roommate was in martial arts at the time and asked me to go to a self-defense class with her and I was so nervous and intimidated but I knew I needed it."
The college did not have a club or space available for the class but the instructor, Master D’Amico, a radiation oncology doctor, volunteered his time and started teaching classes in the hallways of the schools. Leonard began taking classes 2-3 times a week.
She stopped taking classes in 1998 at age 22, when she left home and moved to California.
Leonard moved to Foxboro in 2012. She and her husband Chris now have three sons: Ollie, 14, Bradley, 11, and Kyle, 7.
Her eldest son was in elementary school when they saw there was a free class offered through Personal Best karate.
She signed him up and after the trial, they began classes for Ollie and his brother Bradley. A few years later, Kyle was old enough to start classes and it was then that she decided to get on the mat again for herself. She started the classes in 2018.
After putting in the training and work while raising three active boys, Leonard, now 46, succeeded in finally obtaining her first-degree black belt on June 18.
It's an accomplishment she's proud of, even with being the oldest in her class.
"Having 3 boys in the karate studio and myself is hard, but we manage. We make the time. The discipline to keep pushing yourself is something you either have or you don’t," Leonard said. "I use my history as my motivation. I never want to feel like I did. Karate is so much more than just punching and kicking. For me, it has brought me a whole new family."
But she didn't forget her first experience that drew her to the martial art.
About 10 years ago, she reached out to her first instructor to thank him for all he taught her, more than the physical, but mentally.
"Before martial arts, I was not athletic, I never really knew what it meant to feel strong and I wanted to thank him for that," she said.
Leonard currently trains in physical fitness, running, forms, sparring, and self-defense. She said it can be overwhelming, but just taking it one class at a time is how she got through to wrap her black belt around her waist.
"It is my time on the mat, and I try my best to leave every other stress I have off of the mat and just focus on being better than I was yesterday," she said.
After going through the black belt training cycle for which she had to do 16 weeks of one-hour Friday trainings, four weeks of fitness and forms, four weeks of fitness, self-defense, and four weeks of fitness and sparring, and fulfilling her dream to achieve the black belt, she had surgery.
It was an accomplishment she apparently shared with operating room personnel, announcing it while under anesthesia to the entire room.
"I am so proud of myself. It is mine, my blood sweat and tears went into it. And if I can go after it, being a working mom, with three active boys, a husband, and two dogs, it can be done," Leonard said.
She said she loves standing in class at attention and reciting the student creed.
"Now I am in class with my oldest son and I get to spar him…how awesome is that? I just love it," Leonard said. "I love what PBK has provided for my boys in very different ways. I hope one day they look back and reach out to Master Rappold and thank him. It is more to me than just karate."
Her husband Chris said: "Being able to see Becca achieve a goal that she had back in college is pretty amazing. To be able to fulfill a dream that started many years ago is something not everyone gets to do. And watching her go through the training and seeing her pride and self-confidence that comes from moving through the ranks and finally achieving her black belt goal was awesome to watch."
Her son Ollie likes that his mom looks up to him because he was a black belt before she was. But he likes how his mom motivates him and others in the class.
Leonard said she is constantly learning as she goes. But she feels karate, especially, offers a sense of pride and strength that this world is missing right now.
"I just want to raise good kids. Over the years, seeing how the older teens behave and present themselves at the personal best school is something I want as a role model for my boys," Leonard said. "I love that everyone is completely different and has different strengths and weaknesses. But that’s okay and that's what life is.
I love the pride I have found in karate because it is easy to give up. But it is so worth it. I never regret stepping back on the mat. I just wish I had done it sooner," she said.