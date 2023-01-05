Students attending the Taylor Elementary School will have to wait a while longer for a much-needed building overhaul, local school officials said this week.
According to Superintendent Amy Berdos, the Massachusetts School Building Authority has denied Foxboro’s initial funding application for a Taylor School rebuild — an outcome she said was not entirely unexpected.
“We really weren’t that surprised,” Berdos said Tuesday night, reminding committee members that it took three years before the state finally approved funding for the Burrell School project. “They only have so much money they are able to distribute.”
In that instance, Foxboro was reimbursed $14.6 million — approximately 56 percent of allowable items — for the Burrell project, with local taxpayers footing the remainder of the $34.7 million price tag.
This year, Berdos said the authority’s board of directors voted Dec. 21 to green-light building projects from 10 communities, including Brockton, Chicopee, East Bridgewater, Marlboro, Salem, Swansea, West Bridgewater and Wrentham — as well as the Blackstone-Millville and Franklin County regional school districts.
The 10 projects were selected from 54 applications from 46 Bay State school districts, including Foxboro.
Established in 2004 to help cities and towns offset the cost of capital building projects, the authority provides qualified applicants funding to help construct, repair and/or outfit schools.
Early last fall, a senior evaluation team from the authority conducted a walk-through of the Taylor building — seeking further information about the town’s application, assessing the comparative urgency of needs and gauging whether local taxpayers were prepared to help support the renovation.
“I think overall the interview and the review went very well,” school Business Manager William Yukna said at the time. “But whether they consider us to be more needy than somebody else is a question mark.”
Constructed in 1964, Taylor is the last of Foxboro’s five active school buildings to be renovated — a sequence approved in 2001 following the Igo and Ahern School renovation projects.
At that time, Foxboro High School was given priority due to pending curriculum and program changes, followed by the Burrell School, which had experienced problems with the roof and heating system.
Board member Richard Pearson said the school administration remains committed to resubmitting the Taylor School application in 2023, and pledged to pursue the project with state officials until funding is approved.
Policies updated
In other matters, the committee with little discussion approved revisions to department policies dealing with non-discrimination, harassment and student absences.
Chairman Brent Ruter explained the revisions consist largely of “pro-forma changes” that created an umbrella policy consolidating expectations and procedures in the areas of non-discrimination and harassment.
The new streamlined section replaces three separate policies covering non-discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual harassment and civil rights — including harassment, bullying, discrimination and hate crimes.
Committee members also adopted revisions to the district policy on student absences that will now require parents to submit written notification and/or explanation for a student’s absence or tardiness.
In addition to illness or quarantine scenarios, students may be excused for serious family illness or bereavement, inclement weather that poses a safety risk, and/or religious observances.