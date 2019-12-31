Foxboro was among local communities that received a Christmas present from the state.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced a 10 percent increase in road construction and repair money for the current fiscal year, FY 2020.
Technically, the cash is known as “Chapter 90” money.
The award was announced on Dec. 19.
The money comes from a supplemental state budget which added $20 million to Chapter 90 coffers, Baker said in a letter signed by himself and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.
Here is what area communities received in additional road repair cash. The amounts all equal 10 percent of the original appropriations.
- Foxboro — $64,988.
- Mansfield — $73,964.
- North Attleboro — $79,917.
- Norfolk — $38,977.
- Norton — $55,898.
- Plainville — $28,978.
- Rehoboth — $61,240.
- Seekonk — $58,475.
- Wrentham — $41,613.