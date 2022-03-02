In yet another bid to regionalize public resources, selectmen Tuesday signed onto an inter-municipal agreement that would bolster health services by leveraging state funds to hire three new employees shared among six area communities.
According to public health director Matthew Brennan, Foxboro has been approved for a public health excellence grant providing up to $300,000 annually for 10 years to hire a food inspector, a housing inspector and an epidemiologist supporting contract tracing efforts.
The new positions would provide shared services between Foxboro, Easton, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville and Sharon, Brennan said.
“This is a way to bolster what we currently have — a way to improve what we’re already providing,” Brennan told selectmen Tuesday night. “We feel like it’s a really good opportunity.”
Town Manager William Keegan, who in recent years has championed efforts to save money by regionalizing municipal services like the southeastern Massachusetts emergency 911 consortium, said the inter-municipal health services agreement takes that practice one step further.
“It’s just another good example of regionalization — how we can better serve our communities by working together,” Keegan said.
The emergency medical dispatch center, located on High Rock Road in the F. Gilbert Hills State Forest, delivers police, fire and EMS dispatch services for Foxboro, Mansfield, Easton and Norton at a cost of roughly $300,000 to member communities, considerably less than the $900,000 Foxboro had previously been paying for its own 911 dispatch services.
In addition to helping launch and manage the regional E-911 district, Foxboro has signed three-year contracts to repair fire vehicles and other specialized equipment for the towns of Norfolk, Wrentham and Franklin.
Launched in early 2021, the novel arrangement was seen as a means of helping Foxboro Fire and Rescue subsidize its own fleet costs while providing much-needed services to fire departments typically lacking in-house mechanics.
At the time, fire chief Michael Kelleher estimated his department could charge up to 30 percent less than commercial shops while completing repair jobs more quickly and still turn a profit.
On Tuesday, Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns explained that all employment expenses for the shared health positions will be subsidized by grant funds, with unemployment insurance costs paid jointly by member communities.
Benefits for the new health positions will be managed through the town of Foxboro, he added.
“We’re the manager but we’re not bearing all of the costs,” said Johns, who commended Brennan for doing the legwork to help secure state grant funding.
“He’s been working on this for quite some time and he’s done a tremendous job,” Johns said.
Selectmen Chairwoman Leah Gibson noted that shared personnel practices can help overcome challenges in trying to hire specialists, especially on a part-time basis.
“Even from a recruitment perspective I think regionalizing will be beneficial,” she said.
Brennan said the state Department of Public Health has advised that future grant disbursements will favor so-called “shared service collaboratives” involving multiple communities or other regional programs.