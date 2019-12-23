A quarter-million dollar state housing grant is expected to green-light plans for long-awaited traffic signals at one of Foxboro’s most dangerous intersections.
Local officials were notified of the $247,000 grant award last week, according to Town Manager William Keegan.
The grant, issued through the state’s Housing Choice Community Grant Program, is linked to a proposed senior housing project at the corner of Route 140 and Walnut Street -- and will be used to design a sewer connection and traffic signals at that location.
Spearheaded by the Foxboro Housing Authority, the project is expected to include 90 bedrooms for senior applicants, of which Foxboro residents and veterans would have first dibs on the apartment units.
While town officials had embraced the concept as critical to providing affordable housing for Foxboro’s growing elder population, several vowed to oppose the project unless it was accompanied by improvements to the nearby intersection.
“This will give us a good jump on that process,” Keegan said, and be “music to a lot of folks’ ears” who have complained about the dangerous crossroads.
“It’s obviously been an unsafe area for several years,” he added.
Keegan credited Town Planner Paige Duncan and Town Engineer Chris Gallagher, as well as the local housing authority, for the successful grant application.
The grant will be formally announced at a press conference in Brockton on Jan. 9, Keegan said.
Engineering succession
With town engineer Chris Gallagher recently appointed as Foxboro’s new public works director, a search is underway to recruit Gallagher’s replacement.
Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns last week confirmed that a job search had been initiated to fill the soon-to-be vacant engineer’s post when Gallagher assumes his new duties come January.
As a registered engineer, Johns said it was theoretically possible for Gallagher to take on the responsibilities of both positions, but suggested that such expectations would be unrealistic.
“Being DPW director is a full-time job,” Johns said. “It doesn’t leave any time for sitting over a drafting board.”
Improvements to Common
A $50,000 appropriation to overhaul underground electrical service throughout the town Common has been temporarily set aside as seed money for a more ambitious restoration program.
Town Manager William Keegan said the underground wiring upgrade was put on hold after officials realized that projected costs would be substantially higher – upwards of $200,000.
Approved by voters at the May 2019 annual town meeting, the $50,000 outlay was envisioned as the first phase of a multi-year program to improve the historic town green.
After upgrading the electrical system and installing underground conduit that complies with the current building code, the project would likely focus on improvements to sidewalks and landscaping.
Remembering Tony
Making time for final tribute to an old friend, Selectman Edward O’Leary used his soapbox at the board’s final session of 2019 to briefly eulogize retired police officer Anthony “Tony” Medeiros, a fixture in the community who died Dec. 10 at age 75.
O’Leary, the town’s long-time police chief, recalled Medeiros as an even-keeled patrolman who held down the midnight shift for over a decade.
“He was an officer who could be calm in any situation and had an easy-going style in dealing with the public,” O’Leary said.
A Vietnam-era Marine Corps veteran, Medeiros had worked as a police officer in several Cape Cod communities and then in Plainville, before being appointed to a local vacancy in January 1983 by Chief John Gaudet. He retired in December 1999, but remained active as a reserve officer for several years thereafter.
Most dramatically, O’Leary recounted how Medeiros earned a citation for defusing a dangerous situation involving a disturbed, shotgun-wielding Oak Street man.
“Tony made a good judgment and was able to wrestle the weapon away from this person,” he recalled. “He showed great calm and deliberation in resolving what could have been a very tragic situation.
“He’ll be missed by the police community because of who he was.”