The state Supreme Judicial Court Wednesday issued new restrictions prohibiting anyone from out-of-state from entering state courts while under quarantine except residents from other New England states.
The new order goes into effect Monday and affects district courts in Attleboro, Wrentham and Taunton that serve communities in The Sun Chronicle area.
The new order reflects the restrictions announced by Gov. Charlie Baker last Friday requiring many travelers to Massachusetts, including residents returning from other states, to quarantine for 14 days unless they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Anyone violating the governor’s order, which goes into effect Saturday, risks a $500 fine.
Residents from COVID-19 lower-risk states are exempt from the governor’s order. They currently include all of New England, New York, New Jersey and Hawaii.
Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the courts have limited capacity and many of the proceedings are being done remotely.
The courts are limited to people with cases in court or business with court offices and anyone who enters is subject to wearing a mask and undergoing a screening process at the door.