Following a brief foot chase, a fugitive squad on Tuesday morning apprehended a wanted man out on bail on firearms charges who was allegedly carrying a loaded gun and crack cocaine.
Dwayne Rogers-Flonory, 29, of Stoughton, tried to flee by scaling a 6-foot fence and attempting to scale another one outside the Lodge at Foxborough apartments on Foxborough Boulevard, state police say.
Rogers-Flonory was apprehended about 8:30 a.m. by the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, U.S. Marshals agents, local police and state parole officers.
He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Feb. 3 in Wrentham District Court.
Police say they the suspect was carrying a Glock .45 caliber handgun with a round in the chamber and eight rounds in the magazine, as well as about 13 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
He was out on bail on firearms charges and was wanted in Boston on multiple warrants for weapons and assault crimes, according to state police.
The fugitive squad recently began searching for the suspect when they developed a lead that he was at the apartment complex.
While they were conducting surveillance, officers spotted Rogers-Flonory walking toward a vehicle and moved in to arrest him.
After running and scaling the first fence, the suspect was arrested trying to scale a second one, state police said.
In addition to three outstanding warrants, he faces charges including unlawfully carrying a firearm, committing a firearm violation while having two prior convictions for violent or drug crimes, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of cocaine (subsequent offense), according to court records.
Innocent pleas were entered by the court on his behalf.
State police say Rogers-Flonory has an extensive criminal record and served four years in prison, starting in 2013, for unlawfully possessing a firearm, and 18 months starting in 2016 for a drug distribution conviction.