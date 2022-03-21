FOXBORO -- The victim in a fatal single-car crash on Interstate 95 last week has been identified as Benjamin Galiatsatos, 27, of East Greenwich.
Galiatsatos was driving south on I-95 about 9:25 a.m. last Thursday when he struck a guardrail on the left side of the highway and rolled over it, according to state police.
The crash occurred just prior to the I-495 exits.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police at the Foxboro barracks and the state police collision analysis and reconstruction section.