State funding to help renovate the Taylor Elementary School may not be approved in Foxboro’s first bite at the reimbursement apple, but the laborious vetting process — which often takes years — already has gotten off to a promising start.
According to school Business Manager William Yukna, Foxboro is one of just 22 communities out of more than 100 cities and towns with pending applications currently engaged with the Massachusetts School Building Authority in project review.
Most of those applications involve major building repairs, with some 50, including Foxboro, proposing full-scale renovations, he told school committee members Tuesday night.
Established in 2004 to help cities and towns offset the cost of capital building projects, the authority provides qualified applicants funding to help construct, repair and/or outfit schools.
Foxboro was reimbursed $14.6 million — approximately 56 percent of allowable items — for the recently completed Burrell School project, with local taxpayers footing the remainder of the $34.7 million price tag.
Earlier this month, a senior evaluation team conducted a walk-through of the Taylor building seeking further information about the town’s application, assessing the comparative urgency of needs and gauging whether local taxpayers are prepared to help support the renovation.
Yukna said many of the evaluators had been involved with prior school building projects in the town.
“I think overall the interview and the review went very well,” he said. “But whether they consider us to be more needy than somebody else is a question mark.”
Curiously, one of the most significant issues involved the school’s layout, Yukna said, with classrooms grouped around large common areas used for cafeteria and gymnasium activities and therefore considered disruptive to classroom learning.
“A number of them said they had never seen that before,” he recalled.
Commonly embraced in school construction during the late 1950s and ‘60s, the Taylor layout is nearly identical to building templates at the former Lewis and Robinson Hill elementary schools.
At a glance, Yukna suggested the Taylor building is currently in good shape, with ongoing maintenance work helping to keep up appearances.
“I think they give us credit for a couple of things as a community,” he said, including a commitment to building maintenance. “So they think that their investment will be maintained.”
But Yukna said that the town is also viewed as capable of undertaking difficult projects.
“While many communities would like to rip down and just start with a brand-new building, we haven’t done that in our schools at all,” he observed. “For the most part we believe that our buildings can be saved and done right,” adding that the Igo, Ahern and Burrell schools all fit that model.
In particular, Yukna said the Burrell School renovation had earned Foxboro both a reputation for thrift and being able to manage a complex project.
“They know us and we know them,” he said of the evaluation team. “They know what we’re capable of and they’ve seen the Burrell School. The thing that they like about Foxboro is that it doesn’t scare us and we know the process.”
In addition, Yukna suggested that state officials may be more inclined to support a project far smaller in scale and scope than competing applications. For example, he said, the Burrell School renovation/expansion, at $34.7 million, paled in comparison to the new Attleboro High School, which is priced at $270 million.
“They can only do so many large ones,” he pointed out. “They need to get some small ones into the mix as well, so that may play into it.”
Yukna said the authority is expected to announce funding for the minor renovation applications over the next month, followed by the more significant projects like the Taylor School.
“If it’s a no we’ll get an email, if it’s a yes we’ll get a phone call,” Superintendent Amy Berdos said.
School board Chairman Brent Ruter affirmed that committee members remain committed to resubmitting next year if the current application for Taylor School is rejected.
Yukna reminded board members that it took three years before funding ultimately was approved for the Burrell School project.
“You just have to keep putting your best foot forward and keep refining your plans as you move forward,” he said.