It’s going to a very different September in Patriot Nation.
Not only will fans be missing No. 12 at the QB slot, they’ll be missing out on Gillette Stadium as well.
The New England Patriots’ first two home games this season, scheduled for Sept. 13 and 27, will be played without fans in the stands, the team announced Tuesday.
“Following consultation with the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board, Gillette Stadium officials learned today that we will not be permitted to host fans at any events through at least the end of September,” the team said in a statement.
In addition, the next three Revolution home matches, including a game Thursday, one on Aug. 29 and another on Sept. 2, will be played without fans in attendance.
“We will communicate directly with our respective ticket holders regarding refunds,” the statement said.
There was no issue taken with the state’s initial ban on fans.
“Gillette Stadium fully supports the state’s position and this decision in the interest of public safety,” the statement said. “We would have welcomed the opportunity to host fans in August and September, but are hopeful to do so later in the season.”
The Patriot organization declined any further comment.
Last month, the team announced tentative plans that would have put at least some paying customers in the stadium. Under the proposal, the Route 1 stadium would have been kept to 20 percent of its 66,000-seat capacity. That would have meant just over 13,000 fans in the stands per game. Parking for 2020 home games would have been free in all Gillette Stadium parking lots.
Ticketed parties were going to be asked to maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet from other groups, tickets were to be arranged in blocks of 10 seats or less, and the first eight rows of stadium seats would not be used.
Also, face coverings would have been mandatory at all times inside the stadium, the team said.
At his news conference Tuesday afternoon, before the team’s announcement, Gov. Charlie Baker was asked about the 20-percent plan and did not support it.
“We’ve had conversations with them and with the Red Sox, and we’ve basically said, ‘Look, we’re focused at this point on schools, and wouldn’t plan to do anything with respect to anything like that until we get much further into the fall,’” Baker said.
The Red Sox also announced they would not be playing in front of live fans at Fenway this year.
The Bruins and Celtics are already playing in fan-free “bubbles” in Toronto and Orlando, respectively.
With that experience as a backdrop, fan reaction to the news about Gillette was swift but mostly muted.
“We are watching hockey and basketball games with no one in attendance, so this is not shocking. Better safe than sorry,” said Ron Sikorski, commenting on Facebook.
But another fan questioned the rational behind the move.
“Why not?” Cynthia Shimmer asked. “It’s outdoors, tickets can be limited and it’s mostly adults that can follow mask rules. If children have to return to previously underfunded school in closed buildings, with outdated HVAC systems and only have to be 3 feet apart according to (the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education), I’m sure Robert Kraft and his millions can handle this.”
Bill Gouveia, a Norton resident, Sun Chronicle columnist and longtime season ticket holder who’s been to nearly every home game since the Pats’ Schaefer Stadium days, was philosophical.
“I think that was inevitable, and I wonder what kind of crowds they would get if they were in fact allowed to fill the seats. I’m sure people would go — but they might not be the same people. And the risk is just too great,” Gouveia said.
“It is hard to imagine football without fans. It’s kind of like soup without broth. Even watching on TV — if they play — will be very strange.”
Gouveia said he, like other season-ticket holders who could not be guaranteed seats due to limited capacity, was allowed to defer his tickets to next year, so the team announcement is “almost a relief.” But not everyone will escape economic impact.
“I know so many people who work at the stadium and they are going to suffer,” Gouviea said. “And the nonprofits that work the concession stands are going to take a big hit, too.”
The lack of fans also has an impact on the stadium’s host community. While it means fewer traffic woes on game days, concerts and international soccer matches provide revenues to the town of $2.86 per ticket. Football and soccer event ticket sales provide $1.64 each.
For the 2019 fiscal year, according to the report of the stadium advisory committee, that broke down to a little over $1.5 million for football.
Town Manager William Keegan recently told The Sun Chronicle, however, the lack of ticket revenue has already been figured into the town’s budget planning for next year.
“We lowered our estimates by $1 million,” he said.