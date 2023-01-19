After nearly a month in Foxboro, a new brewery and restaurant is creating a real buzz about the area.
Station One by Shovel Town Brewery held its grand opening just before Christmas on Dec. 22. Since then, customers have been filling the newly remodeled former fire station at 44 School St., in Foxboro Common, which bills itself as a craft brewery, craft winery, craft distillery and restaurant.
On a recent night, Lindsey Hughes of West Roxbury brought friends Mike Bennett and Bridget Reagan of Stoughton to check out the location. The group reported they had been to the brewery’s Easton location, with Reagan saying it’s a favorite spot, and wanted to check out the scene in Foxboro.
“We like the liquor option and the Easton location gets really crowded and parking is better here,” she said. “The food is really good. It’s very reminiscent of the original Shovel Town but I think that there are more burger options which I appreciate.”
Bennett said it was easy to find right around the common and the food is excellent.
“I like having all the options for sandwiches, chips, fries,” he said. “I’ll definitely come back.”
Christine Freeman, 54, a lifelong Foxboro resident who works as a host at the restaurant, said she was now able to walk to work.
“I live close by and I just thought it would be something fun to do,” she said. “I love being with people so it just was kind of a natural fit.”
Freeman has been working at the restaurant since it opened and thinks it’s a great addition to the town.
“The location is wonderful. It’s nice to have something right here in uptown Foxboro,” she said. “People have been coming and it’s been a great response with Foxboro people and people from other towns who have been coming because they are familiar with Shovel Town in Easton.”
James McSherry of Easton, a co-owner along with Frank Altieri of Easton, said they have been well received by people in Foxboro.
“They’ve been really helpful as we built Shovel Town,” he said.
McSherry said the restaurant has had a waitlist most nights ever since the grand opening.
According to McSherry, their brewery equipment is located where the fire station’s communications department used to be.
“We have a three-and-a-half barrel brewery system with three-and-a-half and seven-barrel fermenters,” he said. “We are brewing specific beers for Foxboro.”
One of the beer options is Madagascar Vanilla Cream Ale, a traditional cream ale with a touch of natural vanilla to compliment the malt flavors.
One of the burger options is the Swiss & Mushroom Burger ($15), a house blend patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, garlic and house red wine demi glaze, melted Swiss with a brioche bun, and an option of sides.
McSherry said they’re passionate about their work.
“We’re a brewery that produces great artisanal craft beer,” he said. “My passion has always been to brew beer. I like the science behind it.”