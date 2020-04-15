Electrical service to approximately 600 local households which lost power in Monday’s coastal storm was restored by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Town Manager William Keegan said Tuesday night.
The powerful storm, which unleashed high winds and heavy rainfall across the southern New England area, uprooted trees and felled others throughout Foxboro.
Public Works Director Chris Gallagher on Tuesday morning said crews from the town’s tree and park department had worked through much of the previous night clearing damaged trees, downed limbs and other storm debris from local roadways.
In addition, Gallagher said, private tree crews under contract with National Grid had been summoned to deal with damage near power lines, including a towering pine leaning precariously against a utility pole on Mechanic Street.
Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns praised Foxboro’s first responders for their efforts, not just during Monday’s storm, but also during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“That said, they were especially busy yesterday,” Johns said Tuesday evening.