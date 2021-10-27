Damaging winds and rain knocked out power in Foxboro as well as the region, felling trees, blocking roads and forcing the town to close school for the day Wednesday.
Foxboro was hit hard with over 5,000 customers, or 60 % of the town, without power.
Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said the wind damage seemed to have struck about 6 a.m. Wednesday after being mostly quiet Tuesday night.
“It all came at once,” Grace said. “I’m not a weather guy but it seemed like it was a micro-burst.”
Most of the outages and damage came not only during the commuter hour but when officials had to make a decision on whether to call off school.
“It came at the worst time,” Grace said.
Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were reported in Wrentham about 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
The Attleboro water department reported 0.84 inches of rain since Tuesday morning.
While rain was not the major problem, the wind was blowing trees -- still filled with leaves -- down on power lines Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Police and fire officials were kept busy blocking roads and tending to downed trees and power lines until repairs could be made.