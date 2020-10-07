Three weeks after the start of fall practices, high school sports competition began in earnest on Monday with nearly 200 student/athletes and their coaches navigating new and uncharted waters.
Updating school committee members on a litany of changes and safety protocols, some made literally at the 11th hour, Athletic Director Joe Cusack characterized the first season under coronavirus restrictions as a leap of faith, and noted that all parties are bending over backwards to make it work.
With rosters pared down by the new 7-on-7 format implemented to help on-field social distancing and limit transmission of the COVID-19 virus, Cusack said Foxboro High School is fielding freshman, junior varsity and varsity squads in both field hockey and soccer — the first time in decades that freshman field hockey has been offered.
“With the new rules we decided to go with smaller rosters to let the kids play,” Cusack said.
Access to playing fields is being strictly controlled, Cusack added, with players, coaches and even spectators required to register by scanning a QR code posted at each practice or event location.
At present, attendance at school athletic events is limited to 50 people, with two spectators allowed for each athlete. This cap will likely be reevaluated going forward, and could be lifted now that the state has eased restrictions on outdoor gatherings.
“We literally just started games yesterday and didn’t feel it was appropriate to double our attendance limit without at least trying it first,” Cusack said Tuesday night.
In keeping with the policy, spectators from Hockomock League schools are not allowed at away games. Here in Foxboro, Cusack said, Foxboto High athletic officials routinely monitor various event locations to enforce social distancing requirements and promote safe competition, a goal which applies to student/athletes as well.
“The expectation is that masks are always on,” he said. “It’s a struggle. I can’t imagine trying to run around and play soccer in one of these things, but they’re doing it. They really are giving it their best effort.”
For now, transportation involves separate buses for separate squads rather than ride sharing arrangements which had been common in the past.
“They go to the game, they play and they come straight home,” Cusack said of the student/athletes. “The league agreed they’re not going to have anyone hanging around and watching games.”
Amplifying Cusack’s remarks, school Business Administrator William Yukna again stressed the need to close school buildings as soon as classes are dismissed for the day, in order to facilitate cleaning and sanitizing procedures.
“While I know that’s frustrating for various organizations, our goal really is to keep kids in school,” he said. “That’s our critical mission here.”
Lastly, Cusack noted that several squads already have staged traditional “senior night” ceremonies which typically are season-end activities.
“I suggested holding senior nights as soon as they could,” Cusack said. “It’s better than not having one late in the year.”