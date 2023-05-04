Follow the yellow brick road this month straight to Ahern Middle School as students will bringing Dorothy and her friends to life in performances of “The Wizard of Oz” (Young Performers’ Edition.)
Performances will be staged by the school’s drama program in the Ahern Middle School auditorium at 7 p.m. on May 11 and 12 and at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 13.
Scott Walker, seventh-grade English teacher and drama director, said he is excited to put together this show since it is a family and fan favorite.
“It’s so great to put on a production like this with so many animated and energized kids,” he said. “It’s a heartwarming production that everyone has seen the movie or watched on television, and everyone has a connection to this production.“
Kai LaRoche, an eighth-grader who is playing the role of the Wicked Witch said she is extremely excited about the play.
“Not only do I just love theater but it’s also the fact that I am getting to play my dream role. I wanted to play Wicked Witch for years so I am very excited,” she said.
She said she likes the show because of the fantasy element of it and how iconic it is.
“It’s a very popular show so I know it’s going to be big,” LaRoche said. “Also, it’s my last show at the Ahern and it’s all of my friends’ last show here so we wanna go out with a bang.”
Her favorite scene is her scene with Glinda and her favorite song is one that wasn’t part of the iconic movie -- “The Jitterbug.”
LaRoche said people should come to watch the show because they have very talented actors.
Sasha Uhrig, an eighth grader who is playing Auntie Em, said she is also really excited to be in the show especially since this is her last show at Ahern as well.
Uhrig said it will be very cool to be on Broadway someday which has been a dream of hers since she was very little.
Dexter Griffin, a sixth grader who is playing the Wizard said this has been a long time, around two months, of hard work to put the show together. Griffin said his favorite song is a classic.
“It is ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow,’,that’s probably a lot of people’s favorite song and I just love it,” Griffin said.
Tickets are available at the door and on ticketstage.com.